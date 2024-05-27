EXCLUSIVE: Savio on his future, success at Girona and Copa America call-up

Savio is one of the great revelations of the European season. One of the highlights of Girona's historic LaLiga campaign, the Brazilian's performance was crowned by a call-up to the Copa America squad. In an exclusive interview with Flashscore, the 20-year-old striker explains what went right in 2023/24 and comments on his future.

Savio has yet to confirm the deal, but the transfer to Manchester City is on track. Revealed by Atlético-MG, the Brazilian belongs to Troyes, of the City Football Group, which also controls the English club - and of which Girona is a member.

With 9 goals and 10 assists in 37 games, Savio has helped the Catalan side to their best ever LaLiga campaign. Third place, with 81 points, guaranteed an unprecedented place in the Champions League. The striker is among the nominees for the league's best under-23 player award.

Savio's stats in recent seasons Flashscore

Below are the main excerpts from Savio's interview.

Were you surprised by Girona's performance and your own in your debut season in LaLiga?

When we came to Girona, we made a choice based on our belief in the management project and the players the club would bring in. We always strive to do our best, but we really fitted in well this season and managed to put in an exceptional performance, which surprised a lot of people.

Do you realise you've made history at the club?

It's still slowly dawning on me. The tribute after the game against Granada will stay with me forever, with the whole stadium on its feet applauding the club, staff and players, and to top it all off I was delighted to receive an individual award.

Savio had a great season for Girona AFP

What made the difference in everything working out so well for Girona this season?

It was certainly the quality and commitment of all the professionals involved. That made all the difference, and it's very gratifying to reach the end of the season having achieved our main objectives.

What have you learned most in LaLiga? Anything that caught your eye?

The intensity of the game and the need to always be focused, because small details can decide many games. What's more, we've been able to put into practice a lot of the things we've trained exhaustively, and it's great to see that our efforts have led to a historic campaign for the club.

In which aspects do you think you've reached another level?

I've managed to improve a lot physically and tactically and, with the sequence of games, I've gained confidence to take more chances with the ball on my feet, so I can try to create more opportunities for my team.

Savio scored 19 goals for Girona in LaLiga Profimedia

What made you most satisfied this season?

I ended the season very happy with the team at Girona, from the staff to the board, through to the committee and the players. We've created a very healthy atmosphere, always putting the team's objectives first, and we've felt it with the recognition of the fans who filled the stadium at every game.

Can you imagine standing on the pitch and hearing the Champions League anthem? Would that be a dream come true?

I still don't know where I'll be next season, my agents are still talking and we should decide in the next few weeks. But it's clear that playing in the Champions League would be an incredible achievement for anyone who's been following football since they were a child, not least because it's a tournament with a very special atmosphere.

Savio and Yan Couto, Girona team-mates, have been called up for the Copa America Rafael Ribeiro/CBF

Do you think it was an important step to be at a smaller club at the start of your time in Europe, to get more minutes and gain experience?

Regardless of the club's position in previous years, we had a lot of confidence in what the board presented to us. Girona had a lot of ambition and we realised that the game would fit in with my style. Fortunately, I've been able to achieve a lot of minutes with great individual numbers. This will also increase my responsibility and expectations for the future, but I will continue to work hard and always strive to improve.

Is the Copa America a chance to establish yourself in the Brazilian national team and take an important step towards the World Cup?

I always think that I have to take every opportunity as if it were my last. Playing for the national team is a dream and I'm going to work hard to earn a sequence of call-ups, as this is only my second, and I can't deny that, like any other player, I always want to be called up.