'Everyone is unhappy', says Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov after Romania drubbing

After vowing to show Ukraine's fighting spirit, their players were reduced to making contrite gestures to the blue and yellow-clad fans in Munich after their unexpected 3-0 defeat by Romania at Euro 2004 on Monday.

Ukraine had gone into the match viewed as the much more experienced side with several players at top European clubs.

But stunning long-range strikes in each half, one from captain and man-of-the-match Nicolae Stanciu and the other from midfielder Razvan Marin, shocked Serhiy Rebrov's Ukraine, who had dominated the opening 20 minutes.

"Everybody has apologised. I'm sure the players are feeling that they didn't do enough, because before the game we thought here we are representing a big strong country that has been fighting for more than two years for its freedom," said Rebrov.

"Today, unfortunately, we didn't show our level and now we have to be more serious for our next match," he added.

Ukraine will play Slovakia on Friday.

"Romania are a good team. I said it before, this is a football nation. They can play football and they showed that today," he added.

Although Ukraine started with lots of possession, they did not create any chances.

"Everyone is unhappy. This evening we will analyse the game and tomorrow we will talk with the players, but today it is about emotions."

Ukraine striker Roman Yaremchuk said there were no excuses.

"We didn't show our game today and didn't follow the coach's instructions. Romania deserved this win, and we need to have a good conversation in the dressing room and move on," he added.

