Criticism not affecting Germany goalkeeper Neuer ahead of Hungary game

Criticism not affecting Germany goalkeeper Neuer ahead of Hungary game

Manuel Neuer celebrates Germany's third goal against Scotland
Manuel Neuer celebrates Germany's third goal against ScotlandReuters
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (38) is not losing any sleep over a debate about his recent performances for club and country, saying any analysis would take place internally with the focus now on the team's second Euro 2024 Group A game.

Neuer has been Germany's undisputed first-choice keeper since the 2010 World Cup and is competing at his eighth major tournament.

But in recent games, including Bayern Munich's Champions League semi-final elimination by Real Madrid, he has looked far from world-class.

He broke his leg in December 2022 while skiing following a disappointing World Cup first-round exit in Qatar, and did not return to action until November.

But Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann opted for Neuer as his tournament number one, relegating 32-year-old Marc-Andre ter Stegen to the bench again.

"I have been seeing it (debate) from the outside to be honest," Neuer told a press conference on Monday.

"I did not read anything and that is really how I have always done it.

"We discuss everything internally with those responsible. We look at the videos and evaluate everything based on those videos. So I did not spare any thoughts on this debate."

Ter-Stegen had voiced his disappointment shortly before tournament in Germany got underway but said he accepted his role and would fully support the team.

With his eighth major tournament appearance as first-choice keeper he has equalled the record for European keepers held by former Italy keeper Gianluigi Buffon.

"The team goals are the ones that are above all," Neuer said.

"The trust is what's important and the trust among teammates and coaching staff is very high," Neuer said.

"And for me, the focus was on the Scotland game and then the next group matches." The Germans crushed Scotland 5-1 on Friday and Neuer had very little to do against a toothless opposition.

Their second game is on Wednesday against Hungary who lost 3-1 to Switzerland in their opener.

"We have started preparations for the Hungary game and the focus and concentration is increasing," Neuer said.

"Against Scotland, we exuded dominance from the start. We scored after 10 minutes and that did is a lot of good.

"But we have our feet on the ground. We have some self confidence now but Hungary will be a different level.

"The Swiss combined well... but in the second half Hungary were pressing and were closer to scoring than the Swiss. This is a warning for us and we will not underestimate them."

Follow the game on Flashscore.

