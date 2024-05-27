Southampton are back in the Premier League but Kamaldeen Sulemana is at a crossroads

Kamaldeen Sulemana has struggled to make an impact for Southampton this season

The scenes of jubilation were infectious as Southampton celebrated their hard-fought promotion back to the Premier League after beating Leeds United 1-0 in the Championship play-off final on Sunday at Wembley.

Among the ecstatic faces was that of Kamaldeen Sulemana (22), his beaming smile a testament to the relief and triumph of securing a return to English football's top flight.

As he lifted the coveted trophy, the promise of a fresh start lingered in the air.

Just a year ago, Sulemana had arrived at Southampton for a club record fee of £22 million from French club Rennes amid much fanfare about his pace, dribbling ability and goal-scoring potential.

It took time for him to settle in a fairly young Saints team, which in the end battled unsuccessfully against relegation.

This campaign in the Championship, however, has been one to forget for the young Ghanaian as his progress has been hampered by injuries.

Now, as Southampton prepare for life back in the Premier League, Sulemana faces a crucial crossroads in his fledgling career in England.

Inconsistency Clouds Potential

Sulemana's 2023/24 campaign has been a tale of inconsistency and unfulfilled potential. Plagued by injuries, the Ghanaian was an unused substitute in the playoff final, having featured in just two of Southampton's final 10 games.

His season yielded a mere 11 starts across all competitions, with a modest return of three assists.

His total minutes played sums up to 950 in the Championship which is 16 minutes less than what he managed in five months of Premier League football last season.

This season, Sulemana's most consistent spell in the team came between September and November when he started eight out of 10 games as a left winger in a 4-3-3 formation.

The winger picked up a hamstring injury that ruled him out for two months and as a result couldn’t represent Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

After missing 14 games due to injury, the Ghanaian made his return in February against Huddersfield.

The former Rennes winger started his first game of 2024 against Liverpool in the FA Cup, showing glimpses of brilliance. It could have been a different story for Southampton, who lost 3-0, if Sulemana had converted one his chances.

After the game at Anfield, head coach Russell Martin offered insight into Sulemana's struggles, stating: "The next step for Kamaldeen is getting things right in the final third. Even when he had a run of games before he got injured, he only got three assists.

"He has a lot of moments that should lead to more - he knows that. He is so talented. I thought he was great against Liverpool."

Martin added: "He was so disciplined in his position and did a good job out of possession for the team. He had some amazing moments with the ball. It's now about staying fit in order for him to get to the level he is capable of.

"He needs to get that last action in front of goal right and become a killer."

Throughout the season, Martin also played a variation of a 3-5-2/3-4-2-1 in some games. When he used the 4-3-3 he preferred overlapping full-backs which meant the wingers often had to drift inside.

His first choice full-backs for majority of the season were Walker-Peters and Ryan Manning both ranked in the top 3 for touches in the final third – 1,148 and 927 respectively. Samuel Edozie and Joel Aribo have proven to play better cutting inside from the left wing and have managed 1419 and 1696 minutes respectively in Martin's 4-3-3 formation.

Whenever the Scottish manager opted for a 3-5-2/3-4-2-1 formation, he preferred Ryan Manning and Ryan Fraser as the left wing back. Sulemana, a winger who loves to operate in wide areas but can’t play as a wing-back has been left in limbo.

Flashes of Brilliance

Despite joining Southampton for a club-record fee, Sulemana's impact has been muted, but there have been flashes of brilliance that hint at his true potential.

His home debut against Wolves saw him dribble without restrain. He completed eight dribbles which was the most by a player in a Premier League game at the point. In fact, it was the most dribbles completed by a player in their first Premier League start since Paul Pogba in 2016.

Despite losing 3-1 to Newcastle, Sulemana’s pace and trickery took centre stage once again as he registered his first assist for the club.

His introduction against Tottenham Hotspur injected energy, helping Southampton claw back a 3-3 draw, and his brace against Liverpool on the final day served as a tantalising reminder of his capabilities.

Southampton's last season in the Premier League saw Sulemana rank first in successful –take-ons, second in shots created, joint-second in goals scored, third in goals + assists, third in xG assisted, third in key passes, fourth in progressive passes, and fifth in ball carries.

Alas, these moments have been too few and far between, with his best performances coming in the Championship against Leeds at home, where he provided two assists, and against Birmingham, where he added another to his tally in a 3-1 victory.

The Road Ahead

At 22, Sulemana's journey is far from over, but regaining consistency will be paramount. With three years remaining on his contract and Southampton's return to the Premier League, he could relish the opportunity to prove himself at the highest level once more.

However, unless Martin deviates from his newly preferred 3-5-2 system, Sulemana's path to regular game time may be obstructed, as he is not a natural fit for the wing-back role.

A glimmer of hope remains, as Sulemana's most consistent spell came in the Premier League during Southampton's previous season, where he thrived as a supporting striker with freedom in the final third.

Martin's favoured 4-3-3 formation, with overlapping full-backs, could also provide an avenue for Sulemana to impress on the wing.

Ultimately, Sulemana stands at a crossroads, his talent undeniable but his future hinging on his ability to harness consistency.

Can he rediscover the form that saw him rank among Southampton's best in various attacking metrics during their previous Premier League campaign?

Only time will tell if the Ghanaian can cement his place in Southampton's team and regain his spot in the Black Stars, but the stage is set for him to seize his opportunity.