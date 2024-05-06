Mbappe and PSG aim to seize their moment in Champions League semi-final

Mbappe applauds the PSG fans after the first leg in Dortmund

Paris Saint-Germain are bidding to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit and beat Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League semi-final return match on Tuesday, with the aim of bringing the curtain down on the Kylian Mbappe (25) era at the club in the final at Wembley.

The only time PSG have previously appeared in the biggest match in club football turned out to be a depressingly flat occasion, with the French side losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich behind closed doors in Lisbon in 2020, at the height of the pandemic.

Reaching the June 1st showpiece in London, and playing before a crowd of 90,000 against either Real Madrid or Bayern again, would be a different occasion entirely.

Getting there would give Mbappe the chance to end his seven-year stay with the Qatar-owned outfit in the best possible way, as they look to win the Champions League for the first time in their history, and just the second time for a French club after Marseille in 1993.

Mbappe informed PSG in February of his intention to depart the Parc des Princes when his contract expires at the end of the season, ending a prolific association with his hometown team which began when he signed from Monaco in 2017.

Now 25 and the captain of France, Mbappe has become the Parisians' all-time top scorer with 255 goals in 305 appearances so far, including 43 this season alone.

He has 48 in the Champions League - a tally which includes six with Monaco in his breakthrough 2016/17 campaign - and Tuesday's second leg against Dortmund would be the ideal time for him to bring up the half-century.

Mbappe's recent seasons in numbers Flashscore

Luis Enrique's team did not produce their best performance in losing 1-0 in Germany last week, and the pressure is on them as favourites to turn the tie around at home.

However, a repeat of what happened when they hosted Dortmund in the group stage last September will suffice - on that occasion, they won 2-0, with Mbappe netting the first goal from the penalty spot.

"We are sure we are going to turn it around and qualify for the final," Mbappe told several media including AFP on Sunday on the sidelines of an event on the French capital's famed Champs-Elysees.

"There is a lot of pressure on us, which is normal because there is a place in the Champions League final at stake.

"All the more so when you know about this club's past in the competition."

Defensive dilemma

PSG were not necessarily expected to get as far as the semi-finals this season, with the squad undergoing a major overhaul following the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar at the end of the last campaign.

They had gone out in the last 16 in five of the last seven seasons, frequently failing in spectacular fashion in that time.

Before this season, and since the Qatari takeover of the club in 2011, PSG had won nine Champions League knockout ties in total.

Five of those came behind closed doors in the Covid era, including two ties played as one-off games on neutral turf in Lisbon in 2020.

This season's draw has been as kind as it could be, with Real Sociedad ideal opponents in the last 16 and Dortmund the best they could have wished for in the semi-finals.

However, their performance in overturning a first-leg deficit to defeat Barcelona in the last eight is not to be dismissed.

While all eyes will, as usual, be on Mbappe, the key to PSG's chances of recovering from another first-leg loss when they face Dortmund may be in defence.

They suffered a huge blow when Lucas Hernandez ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while trying to stop Niclas Fullkrug's goal in Dortmund. He is set to be out for many months.

In addition, left-back Nuno Mendes, who has himself not long returned from a lengthy spell out, had a torrid time up against Jadon Sancho at the Signal Iduna Park.

Mendes will still almost certainly start at the Parc des Princes, while Danilo Pereira looks the most likely option to partner skipper Marquinhos at centre-back.

"We know how strong we are at the Parc. Nothing is finished, everything is open," Marquinhos said after the first leg.

One other factor in favour of PSG, who have already wrapped up the French title, might be freshness - their weekend league game at Nice was postponed to help them prepare.