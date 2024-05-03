Edin Terzic says Dortmund can rest players against Augsburg after PSG win

Borussia Dortmund can rotate their side for this weekend's game with Augsburg after their win over Paris Saint-Germain in midweek secured Germany a fifth place in next season's Champions League, manager Edin Terzic (41) said on Friday.

Dortmund are fifth in the standings, and with a 12-point gap over Eintracht Frankfurt and three games remaining, they are guaranteed a place in the Champions League, and can concentrate on the semi-final second leg against PSG on Tuesday, with a 1-0 advantage.

"Obviously we are thinking about having energy and freshness tomorrow. We will rotate as we have done in the past but we will have a very good team on the pitch tomorrow," Terzic told a press conference ahead of Saturday's home game.

"We will think about freshness. We will also think about giving chances, as there is no huge pressure tomorrow with our minimum goal secured."

Forward Sebastien Haller remained on the bench for the home win against PSG on Wednesday, and will be rested against Augsburg, but others who were involved should make an appearance, even if not for the full game.

Dortmund's position in the Bundesliga Flashscore

"Rotation does not mean someone will not play at all but that you can spilt up participation times," Terzic said.

"We came through Wednesday's game pretty well. Only Sebastien Haller didn't feel well in the warm-up, we won't risk him for tomorrow but he is fine for next week."

Despite there being less pressure, Dortmund should still have plenty of motivation against Augsburg, especially after their 4-1 defeat at RB Leipzig last weekend and with just one win in their last four league games.

"It is a Bundesliga game at home and we have to do a bit better, especially at home. We have one month where we have to show good performances and tomorrow everyone on the pitch can show how valuable they are for the club," the manager said.

"If we have to talk about motivating them to play in front of 81,000 in the Bundesliga against Augsburg then we have a problem."

Dortmund are on 57 points, five behind RB Leipzig, while Augsburg are eighth in the standings on 39 points.