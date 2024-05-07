Premier League Player of the Week: Four-goal Haaland scores perfect 10

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebratesMarek Kratochvil / Profimedia
Erling Haaland (23) is Flashscore's Premier League Player of the Week for his destructive four-goal haul in Manchester City's 5-1 win over Wolves.

It is the second week in a row where Haaland has earned the honour, recording a perfect 10 rating after last week's top cameo at Nottingham Forest.

The Norway striker got the scoring underway via the penalty spot, sending Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa the wrong way despite the decision being slightly contentious.

Haaland notched his second later in the first half with a towering header, before completing his hat-trick before the break with another penalty after being taken down.

But his fourth was his best work, controlling brilliantly on the right side of the box before cutting in and curling a strike into the corner well beyond Sa.

Erling Haaland's stats against Wolves
Erling Haaland's stats against WolvesOpta by Stats Perform / Profimedia

The display helped Haaland move four goals clear of Chelsea's Cole Palmer in the race for the Golden Boot and crucially kept City within a point of leaders Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola's team are next in action at Fulham in Saturday's early kick-off, where a win would move City top of the table.

