Premier League Player of the Week: Erling Haaland impresses in late cameo

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Premier League Player of the Week: Erling Haaland impresses in late cameo
Premier League Player of the Week: Erling Haaland impresses in late cameo
Haaland was back among the goals in City's latest win
Haaland was back among the goals in City's latest winMarek Kratochvil/AFP
Erling Haaland (23) is our Premier League Player of the Week after impressing during a second-half cameo in Manchester City's 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

The Norwegian scored shortly after his introduction in the second 45 and displayed all the qualities of a top forward despite a recent struggle in front of goal - earning him a 9.5 player rating, the highest of anyone in the Premier League over the weekend.

Haaland picked up the ball on the edge of the box before driving at his man and working a shooting opportunity for himself, making no mistake when tasked with finding the far corner on his weaker foot.

His superb run and finish - as well as some good hold-up play and an impressive 92% pass accuracy - enabled City to cruise to a much-needed victory.

Haaland v Forest
Haaland v ForestOpta by StatsPerform / AFP

The strike was his 32nd of the season and his 21st in the Premier League.

Haaland will have the opportunity to add to that tally with City next in action against Wolves on Saturday, May 4th.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautManchester CityNottinghamWolves
Related Articles
Arsenal face derby test against Spurs with title up for grabs
Could Man City slip up in their remaining Premier League fixtures?
Who's Missing: Everton and Forest sweat over attackers ahead of tussle
Show more
Football
Tuchel stresses Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham as he demands special atmosphere
Updated
Premier League clubs agree new spending cap plans in principle
Luis Rubiales ordered to make monthly court appearances, restricted to leave Spain
Nathan Ake confident Manchester City can overhaul Arsenal in title race
The Regista: Arsenal overpowered frail Tottenham as Arteta targeted Vicario
Man United winger Antony fuelled by critics amid difficult season
Premier League Team of the Week: Newcastle forwards shine once again
Thiago Silva confirms decision to leave Chelsea at end of season
Abdelhak Benchikha part ways with Simba SC after six months in charge
Most Read
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
Trump downs Ford to book place in World Championship quarter-finals
Football Tracker: Darmstadt relegated, Sporting fight back to draw with Porto

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings