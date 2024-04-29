Premier League Player of the Week: Erling Haaland impresses in late cameo

Haaland was back among the goals in City's latest win

Erling Haaland (23) is our Premier League Player of the Week after impressing during a second-half cameo in Manchester City's 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

The Norwegian scored shortly after his introduction in the second 45 and displayed all the qualities of a top forward despite a recent struggle in front of goal - earning him a 9.5 player rating, the highest of anyone in the Premier League over the weekend.

Haaland picked up the ball on the edge of the box before driving at his man and working a shooting opportunity for himself, making no mistake when tasked with finding the far corner on his weaker foot.

His superb run and finish - as well as some good hold-up play and an impressive 92% pass accuracy - enabled City to cruise to a much-needed victory.

The strike was his 32nd of the season and his 21st in the Premier League.

Haaland will have the opportunity to add to that tally with City next in action against Wolves on Saturday, May 4th.