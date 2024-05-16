EURO Rewind: The triumph of Luis Suarez in 1964, the only Spaniard to win the Ballon d'Or

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. EURO Rewind: The triumph of Luis Suarez in 1964, the only Spaniard to win the Ballon d'Or

EURO Rewind: The triumph of Luis Suarez in 1964, the only Spaniard to win the Ballon d'Or

Spain's 1964 Euro-winning team
Spain's 1964 Euro-winning teamProfimedia
The 17th European Football Championship kicks off in Germany on June 14th. Every day until then, Flashscore brings you some of the highlights of the Euros' rich history.

In 1964, Spain triumphed on home soil in a duel of ideologies against the Soviet Union. But even though Chus Pereda, Amancio and Marcelino put their names on the scoresheet in the mini-final, the hosts' success might not have been possible without the genius of Luis Suarez.

The Spanish doyen, nicknamed 'The Architect', was the driving force behind the Iberians' success. An artist on the ball, he loved the little technical tricks, and spectators of the 1964 final witnessed many a back-heel pass, as well as some mazy attacking runs down the far right, culminating in dangerous crosses.

A creative genius, Suarez was behind the first goal in the semi-final against Hungary and the first in the final against the USSR, both scored by Pereda.

World's most expensive player

A Barcelona star, Luis Suarez caused a stir in Franco's Spain when he decided to accept an offer from Inter Milan.

It was considered one of the most controversial decisions in Barcelona's history, as the Catalan club's management sought to maximise revenue to repay some of their financial debts as well as complete the construction of Camp Nou, but it was a decision considered unpatriotic by some of their countrymen.

In 1961, Inter paid 25 million pesetas for him, which at the time was the highest amount ever spent on a player transfer, and he became the first Spanish player to play in Serie A, alongside Juan Santisteban.

In 1964, Luis Suarez became the first player to win the European Champions Cup and the Euros in the same year. Inter Milan beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the final in Vienna, and Spain then went on to beat the USSR 2-1 in the final round of the European Cup of Nations, as the Euros were then called.

Luis Suarez has gone down in history as one of the most creative players ever seen on the football pitch, as well as the only Spaniard (in men's football) to ever win the Ballon d'Or, an award he received in 1960.

In a tribute paid by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after his death in 2023 at the age of 88, Luis Suarez was described as "one of the greatest legends of our football," while Inter representatives spoke of "a unique talent - the number 10 of Grande Inter, who had taken our colours to the heights of Italy, Europe and the world."

Mentions
FootballEuroFeatures
Related Articles
EURO Rewind: Spain win on home soil in 1964 in duel of political perspectives
EURO Rewind: USSR and the first European champion in history
OPINION: Bellingham or Foden? It's not the same as Gerrard and Lampard
Show more
Football
Las Palmas on the brink of LaLiga survival thanks to draw with Real Betis
Kante's inclusion the only surprise in France's 25-man Euro 2024 squad
Netherlands release provisional Euro 2024 squad without Joshua Zirkzee
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again with Rahm second
West Ham's Michail Antonio reveals he 'hated football' before seeking therapy
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson out for rest of season with eye injury
FIFA to propose mandatory racism sanctions, including match forfeits
Tuchel in talks to stay at Bayern Munich as club have not found a replacement
Sevilla legend Jesus Navas to leave club at the end of the season
Most Read
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again with Rahm second
Premier League permutations: What Manchester City and Arsenal need to win title
Man Utd beat Newcastle in thriller to stay in the hunt for European qualification
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson out for rest of season with eye injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings