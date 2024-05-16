EURO Rewind: The triumph of Luis Suarez in 1964, the only Spaniard to win the Ballon d'Or

The 17th European Football Championship kicks off in Germany on June 14th. Every day until then, Flashscore brings you some of the highlights of the Euros' rich history.

In 1964, Spain triumphed on home soil in a duel of ideologies against the Soviet Union. But even though Chus Pereda, Amancio and Marcelino put their names on the scoresheet in the mini-final, the hosts' success might not have been possible without the genius of Luis Suarez.

The Spanish doyen, nicknamed 'The Architect', was the driving force behind the Iberians' success. An artist on the ball, he loved the little technical tricks, and spectators of the 1964 final witnessed many a back-heel pass, as well as some mazy attacking runs down the far right, culminating in dangerous crosses.

A creative genius, Suarez was behind the first goal in the semi-final against Hungary and the first in the final against the USSR, both scored by Pereda.

World's most expensive player

A Barcelona star, Luis Suarez caused a stir in Franco's Spain when he decided to accept an offer from Inter Milan.

It was considered one of the most controversial decisions in Barcelona's history, as the Catalan club's management sought to maximise revenue to repay some of their financial debts as well as complete the construction of Camp Nou, but it was a decision considered unpatriotic by some of their countrymen.

In 1961, Inter paid 25 million pesetas for him, which at the time was the highest amount ever spent on a player transfer, and he became the first Spanish player to play in Serie A, alongside Juan Santisteban.

In 1964, Luis Suarez became the first player to win the European Champions Cup and the Euros in the same year. Inter Milan beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the final in Vienna, and Spain then went on to beat the USSR 2-1 in the final round of the European Cup of Nations, as the Euros were then called.

Luis Suarez has gone down in history as one of the most creative players ever seen on the football pitch, as well as the only Spaniard (in men's football) to ever win the Ballon d'Or, an award he received in 1960.

In a tribute paid by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after his death in 2023 at the age of 88, Luis Suarez was described as "one of the greatest legends of our football," while Inter representatives spoke of "a unique talent - the number 10 of Grande Inter, who had taken our colours to the heights of Italy, Europe and the world."