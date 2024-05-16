Las Palmas on the brink of LaLiga survival thanks to draw with Real Betis

Las Palmas battled from behind twice to deservedly draw 2-2 against Real Betis and end their catastrophic eight-match losing streak, meaning the Canarian side need just one further point from their last two matches to extend their stay in LaLiga.

A woeful nine-game winless run had left Las Palmas waiting longer than they would have hoped to guarantee LaLiga safety, but they looked intent on securing the sole win they needed in the early stages.

Although the residents of Gran Canaria hadn’t exactly flocked to see this match, those that did attend were in fitting voice to see Munir El Haddadi break through and force a fine save from Rui Silva.

Betis’ forward ranks soon began to turn the screw, however, and Ayoze Perez’s attempt was brilliantly blocked by Mika Marmol before the Amarillos defender’s luck turned.

Abde Ezzalzouli had his effort stopped by Alvaro Valles, but Abner recycled to play the ball back in, prompting Marmol to toe into his own net.

Their spirits not dampened, the home side took just minutes to muster an equaliser through an unlikely source in Alex Suarez, who reacted first to Alberto Moleiro’s hooked ball in and finished at the second time of asking - just his fourth strike since making his professional debut in 2019.

Another player to have previously scored only once this campaign, Sandro Ramirez, saw his one-on-one attempt saved by Silva before Moleiro was also denied in a strong culmination to the half for Las Palmas.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

That momentum was seemingly extinguished by the break in play, and the hosts went behind again as Abner swung in a cross for Ayoze to unconventionally turn in off his thigh.

Betis continued to control proceedings, but the plucky islanders pegged them back once again, drawing level after Enzo Loiodice’s deft reverse pass sent Moleiro through to fire into the bottom corner.

Las Palmas were perhaps fortunate that referee Javier Iglesias Villanueva didn’t deem Suarez’s handball enough for a penalty, a decision which spurred the Yellows on as the match reached its final exchanges.

Chances came and went for the home side, with Marc Cardona going close, and a block from Chadi Riad denying the influential Moleiro a second.

Valles denied Ayoze on the break just prior to the final whistle, sealing a result which was perhaps kinder to Betis than Las Palmas, whose performance probably merited all three points.

In a potential treat for LaLiga fans, both sides meet their direct rivals next weekend, with Betis set to battle Real Sociedad for sixth place, while avoiding defeat against Cadiz would keep Los Amarillos in the top flight.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alberto Moleiro (Las Palmas)

See all the match stats here.