Sevilla come from behind against Real Betis to draw Seville derby

El Gran Derbi, in its 141st edition, ended all-square for the fourth consecutive league meeting as Sevilla came from behind to draw 1-1 with Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Looking to punish his former employers within five minutes of kick-off, Isco swung a corner towards the back post where it was met by Johnny Cardoso, but he mistimed his header and instead shouldered the ball over the bar. Both sides picked up a yellow card apiece in the opening 16 minutes as the clash lived up to its fierce reputation.

The visitors had the ball in the Betis net midway through the half, but Lucas Ocampos was offside when he nodded the ball home.

That disallowed goal came against the run of play, but Betis did not have the chances to show for it until the final 10 minutes of the half; Sergio Ramos had to clear a Pablo Fornals effort off the line after goalkeeper Orjan Nyland could only push the ball into his path.

After the resulting corner was half-cleared, Fornals struck goalwards again, only for Dodi Lukebakio to block the ball with his hand and concede a penalty.

Subsequently, Isco stepped up and put Betis ahead, despite Nyland getting a touch.

Quique Sanchez Flores’ side committed men forward early in the second half, which left them exposed at the back. Betis almost took advantage with long balls forward - first to Cedric Bakambu, then to Ayoze Perez, who were both denied by Nyland.

However, 10 minutes after half time, Sevilla’s gung-ho approach paid off as, from Marcos Acuna’s corner towards the near post, Kike Salas was waiting to power a header past Rui Silva.

Los Verdiblancos thought they had the perfect chance to retake the lead five minutes later when the referee awarded them another penalty for an apparent foul by Loic Bade on Isco, only for VAR to overturn the decision.

Manuel Pellegrini’s men pushed for a late winner, yet an Isco strike saved by Nyland and an Abde Ezzalzouli header which clipped the bar were the closest they came.

The end of Betis’ two-match winning run not only dents their European hopes but sees them go 11 derby matches without a win, the longest run in the fixture’s history. Sevilla, meanwhile, move 12 points clear of the drop zone as their own winning streak ends at three games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Isco (Real Betis)

