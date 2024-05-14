Layvin Kurzawa to leave PSG after nine-year stint in French capital

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Layvin Kurzawa to leave PSG after nine-year stint in French capital

Layvin Kurzawa to leave PSG after nine-year stint in French capital

Kurzawa has made 154 appearances for PSG
Kurzawa has made 154 appearances for PSGReuters
Defender Layvin Kurzawa (31) will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, he said on Monday, after nine years with the Ligue 1 club.

Kurzawa joined PSG from Monaco in 2015 for 23 million euros ($24.8 million). He has made 154 appearances for PSG but played just eight minutes in one match throughout the 2023–24 season.

Kurzawa was loaned out to Premier League club Fulham in the 2022-23 season after not playing for the French side for more than 11 months. He made six appearances for the English side.

"I've had some great times, as well as some tough ones," the French international wrote in a post on X. "But I want you to know that my love for Paris Saint Germain is sincere.

"I know that our relationship has sometimes been complicated, but I want you to know that I can only take back the positive and that I have been privileged to have called the Parc (des Princes) my home for all these years."

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Kurzawa LayvinPSG
Related Articles
Kylian Mbappe wins award for France's player of the year amid PSG exit
Matches with celebrations often end badly, admits Luis Enrique after PSG defeat
Kylian Mbappe bids farewell to PSG fans with defeat in final home game
Show more
Football
Mauricio Pochettino says European spot will make Chelsea's season
Luis Enrique says PSG already preparing for Coupe de France final
Eddie Howe admits European football a 'driving force' for Newcastle
Team of the Week: Isco rolls back the years as Bergwijn and Toko Ekambi bag trebles
Africans Abroad: Youssef En-Nesyri, Brahim Diaz and Ihlas Bebou at the double
Lisandro Martinez to return as Manchester United push for European spot against Newcastle
Premier League Player of the Week: Jhon Duran cameo helps Villa comeback
Premier League Team of the Week: Manchester City stars shine in dominant win
Raphael Varane set to leave Manchester United after three years at the club
Weekend Highlights: Milestones for two Bayern goalkeepers and a promotion story
Most Read
Unlikely allies: When teams require favours from their arch-rivals
Giroud to leave AC Milan at the end of the season after three years at the club
Iga Swiatek battles past Angelique Kerber as climate protesters invade courts
Manchester City must win at Spurs or Arsenal will be champions, says Pep Guardiola

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings