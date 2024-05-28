Tottenham extend loan deal for Timo Werner with new option to buy

The forward joined Spurs in January and made 14 appearances, scoring twice and producing three assists

Tottenham have signed Timo Werner (28) on a new loan deal from RB Leipzig, extending the German international's stay in London for the 2024/25 campaign.

The forward joined Spurs in January and made 14 appearances, scoring twice and producing three assists.

The former Chelsea player suffered a hamstring injury which saw his season ultimately cut short, with Spurs narrowly missing out on the Champions League but securing Europa League football for next season after finishing fifth.

Werner's original loan deal included an option to buy worth £15 million but that has now been lowered to a reported £8.5 million.

Werner has played 57 times for Germany, scoring 24 goals, but is not included in Julian Nagelsmann's squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament.