The numbers behind Galatasaray's historic 24th Super Lig triumph

Galatasaray had an incredible season
Galatasaray had an incredible seasonProfimedia
Turkish giants Galatasaray clinched a record-extending 24th Super Lig crown on Sunday evening, outlasting arch-rivals Fenerbahce in a title race for the ages. A 3-1 win over Konyaspor, led by goals from Mauro Icardi and Berkan Kutlu, was enough for Okan Buruk's men to commence their celebrations well into the night.

Take a look at the numbers behind Galatasaray's historic season: 

102

The number of points Galatasaray finished the season with - a record-breaking total which surpassed the previous best tally of 93. Remarkably, Fenerbahce reached 99 points and lost just one game, yet it still wasn't enough for them to win their first title since 2014. 

Super Lig standings
Super Lig standingsFlashscore

33

The number of wins Galatasaray achieved this season - a Super Lig record.

Galatasaray celebrate their Super Lig and Super Cup triumphs
Galatasaray celebrate their Super Lig and Super Cup triumphsAFP

25

The number of goals Super Lig top scorer Mauro Icardi ended up with, finishing four ahead of Fenerbahce striker Edin Dzeko.

24

The number of Super Lig titles Galatasaray have won, which now stretches their lead to the rest. Fenerbahce sit on 19.

17

The number of clean sheets Galatasaray's legendary goalkeeper and captain Fernando Muslera kept, leading the way in the league. Fenerbahce's Dominik Livakovic finished second with 15 clean sheets.

17

The number of consecutive wins Galatasaray achieved - a Super Lig record.

16

The number of assists Belgian playmaker Dries Mertens notched up - more than anyone else. Fenerbahce's Dusan Tadic and Kasimpasa midfielder Haris Hajradinovic both ended up with 14.

Mentions
FootballSuper LigFeaturesTolga AkdenizIcardi MauroMuslera FernandoMertens DriesGalatasarayFenerbahce
