Turkish Super Lig to have foreign VARs in key games for rest of season

Trabzonspor fans invading the pitch and clashing with Fenerbahce players in March
Trabzonspor fans invading the pitch and clashing with Fenerbahce players in March
Reuters
The Turkish Super Lig will assign foreign Video Assistant Referees (VARs) for crucial games until the end of the season, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Friday.

The Super Lig has been marked by violence and controversial refereeing decisions in recent months, with a referee punched in the face in December by a club president, while Fenerbahce have also raised concerns about bias in a tight title race.

Fenerbahce are second in the league and trail Galatasaray by two points after 31 games.

"As a result of the Turkish Football Federation's negotiations with UEFA and five European federations, foreign Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be assigned in the critical matches from the 32nd week... until the end of the league," the TFF said in a statement.

The TFF said VARs would be selected from Italy, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal after the requests were accepted by the relevant national federations.

The top of the Super Lig
Flashscore
