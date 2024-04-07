Fenerbahce field youth team against Galatasaray in Super Cup - only to walk off the pitch

Fenerbahce players leave the field
Fenerbahce players leave the field
Profimedia
The Turkish Super Cup produced incredible scenes on Sunday night. Fenerbahce decided to protest against the Turkish Football Federation by fielding their Under-19 team against Galatasaray. And then after a quick opening goal from Mauro Icardi, Fenerbahce decided to abandon the match.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce kicked off in the evening, but it was known beforehand that it would be a unique occasion.

Fenerbahce fielded their entire youth team in protest against the Turkish Football Federation. The club from Istanbul's Kadikoy city district feels they have been picked on by the TFF for years.

After refusing Fenerbahce's request to postpone this match ahead of their Conference League quarter-final on Thursday, the club planned to start with players from their U19 team.

Earlier this week, the club considered withdrawing from the Turkish Super Lig during a special meeting following the unrest after the away game at Trabzonspor, in which fans stormed the pitch after the match and attacked several players.

Instead, Fenerbahce decided to enter this match with the kids. Beforehand, there were doubts about how long they would play the match and it was said that the youngsters may leave the field early on. However, after Mauro Icardi's goal 50 seconds in, their mind was made up for them even quicker.

Galatasaray celebrate their win
Profimedia

Galatasaray players celebrated their victory, and instead played a match between their first team and reserve players.

Second attempt

The Turkish Super Cup was initially scheduled for 29 December 2023 in Saudi Arabia, but a tribute to former president and founder of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, was refused by the organisers. Both teams then decided not to play the match.

