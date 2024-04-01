Fenerbahce to vote on Super Lig withdrawal threat after Trabzonspor violence

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Super Lig
  4. Fenerbahce to vote on Super Lig withdrawal threat after Trabzonspor violence
Fenerbahce to vote on Super Lig withdrawal threat after Trabzonspor violence
The violence that sparked the Fenerbahce vote
The violence that sparked the Fenerbahce vote
Reuters
Fenerbahce are set to vote on whether they will go through with their threat of withdrawing from the Super Lig on Tuesday, with the Turkish top-flight club's future hanging in the balance.

In March, Fenerbahce said they would consider withdrawing from the league after their players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans during a match.

Trabzonspor supporters stormed the pitch and brawled with security forces and Fenerbahce players after their team lost 3-2, the latest in a number of incidents that have dogged the Turkish league that this season.

Fenerbahce will hold an Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting on Tuesday, at which their members will vote on a motion to withdraw the club from the league.

Fenerbahce, who won their 19th league title in 2014, are second in the standings after 30 games - two points behind Galatasaray. They are due to host Adana Demirspor on Wednesday.

Mentions
FootballSuper LigFenerbahceTrabzonsporAdanademirsporGalatasaray
Related Articles
Fenerbahce to consider withdrawing from Super Lig after players attacked
FIFA chief Gianni Infantino says Turkish league violence unacceptable
Derby Week: The battle of Istanbul's big three is also a duel of Europe versus Asia
Show more
Football
Son has played captain's role perfectly, says Spurs' boss Postecoglou
Cagliari and Verona share the spoils in crucial clash at the bottom of Serie A
Sean Dyche urges Everton to get 'details correct' against Newcastle
Burnley's Vincent Kompany slams Premier League refereeing as not good enough
Bologna keep up Champions League push with vital victory over Salernitana
EXCLUSIVE: Globetrotting influential coach Peter Hyballa ready for new adventure
Premier League Team of the Week: Burnley put in top shift at Chelsea
Premier League Player of the Week: Cole Palmer delivers once more for Chelsea
How the Premier League title race stands with nine games to go
Most Read
Football Tracker: Rodrygo brace sees Real Madrid beat Bilbao after PSG defeat Marseille
Fresh title twist as Manchester City held by Arsenal in well-fought stalemate
Flawless Sinner shines against helpless Dimitrov to win Miami Open in emphatic style
Danielle Collins clinches maiden WTA 1000 to achieve farewell season goal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings