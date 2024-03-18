Fenerbahce to consider withdrawing from Super Lig after players attacked

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Super Lig
  4. Fenerbahce to consider withdrawing from Super Lig after players attacked
Fenerbahce to consider withdrawing from Super Lig after players attacked
Fenerbahce players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans after the game
Fenerbahce players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans after the game
Reuters
Fenerbahce will consider withdrawing from the Turkish top flight after some of their players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans following their weekend away win, the Super Lig club said on Monday.

Trabzonspor supporters stormed the pitch and brawled with security forces and Fenerbahce players after their team lost 3-2 on Sunday in the latest incident in a league that has been marred by controversy this season.

Fenerbahce will hold an Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting on April 2nd, the Board of Directors decided on Monday.

The agenda points include an evaluation of the actions to be taken following the incident "including the withdrawal of our football Team A from the Super Lig", a club statement read.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino condemned the incident earlier on Monday, saying violence in the Turkish Super Lig is "unacceptable".

Fenerbahce are second in the standings on 79 points from 30 games, two points behind Galatasaray and 30 clear of third-placed Trabzonspor.

Mentions
FootballSuper LigFenerbahceTrabzonspor
Related Articles
FIFA chief Gianni Infantino says Turkish league violence unacceptable
Updated
Derby Week: The battle of Istanbul's big three is also a duel of Europe versus Asia
Weekend Highlights: A miraculous goal, Klopp's anger & the fall of Atletico's fortress
Show more
Football
Luis Boa Morte to leave Fulham at end of season to coach Guinea-Bissau
Lionel Messi sidelined for Argentina friendlies with hamstring injury
Injured Antoine Griezmann's record run over as he pulls out of France friendlies
EXCLUSIVE: Nathaniel Adjei opens up on Ghana call-up and the prospect of facing Mbappe
Lazio appoint Igor Tudor as manager following resignation of Maurizio Sarri
Arsenal defender Gabriel out of Brazil friendlies with injury while Bremer called up
Swedish midfielder Kristoffer Olsson in rehab after brain illness
Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching Premier League financial rules
Updated
Bruno Fernandes urges Manchester United to use 'spicy' Liverpool win to fuel late surge
Most Read
Carlos Alcaraz crushes Daniil Medvedev in second set to retain Indian Wells title
Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching Premier League financial rules
Fenerbahce to consider withdrawing from Super Lig after players attacked
Barcelona cruise to victory against Atletico Madrid in ill-tempered affair

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings