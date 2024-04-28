Serie A champions Inter celebrate 20th title with win over 10-man Torino

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Serie A champions Inter celebrate 20th title with win over 10-man Torino
Serie A champions Inter celebrate 20th title with win over 10-man Torino
Hakan Calhanoglu scored a brace for Inter
Hakan Calhanoglu scored a brace for InterAFP
Inter Milan kicked off their Serie A title celebrations with a comfortable win over 10-man Torino, continuing a strong home league record that has seen the Nerazzurri go unbeaten in 13 such fixtures (W11, D2).

Welcomed onto the San Siro pitch by a Torino guard of honour, newly-crowned Scudetto winners Inter kicked off with a 20th title now under their belt following a satisfying victory over rivals AC Milan on Monday.

Simone Inzaghi’s side confirmed top spot with five games to spare - the joint-earliest in SA history - yet a three-figure points total was still in their sights as they felt their way into the contest.

Looking for a first win over Inter since January 2019, Torino were the side creating the better opportunities in the opening exchanges, stinging the palms of Yann Sommer via Ricardo Rodriguez and Duvan Zapata, before the latter nodded a deep cross narrowly wide of the post.

Unphased, San Siro’s Curva Nord were in full voice during a rather subdued first half of football, with Inter’s best chance coming from Hakan Calhanoglu’s rifled effort that was inadvertently deflected wide by Marcus Thuram.

It was perhaps par for the course for Il Toro, who have now been level at half-time in 25 of their 34 league fixtures this season, yet within five minutes of the restart, the complexion of the game had changed drastically.

Originally awarded a yellow card for bundling over Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Adrien Tameze was eventually sent off following an on-field review for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Shortly after that dismissal, the Nerazzurri made the most of their numerical advantage, breaking the deadlock with a fierce strike of a bouncing ball from Calhanoglu to leave Vanja Milinkovic-Savic with no chance.

Just three minutes later the Turkey international struck again, this time from the spot as he fired into the top corner after Thuram was upended in the box.

Those quickfire goals seemingly knocked the stuffing out of the 10-man visitors, who rarely troubled Inter as the game drifted towards full-time.

Eight points adrift of a European qualification spot, Torino’s hopes of a late surge look to be gone as their search for a first top-flight win at Inter since April 2016 goes on.

As for the hosts, a victory here is the perfect start to the day, and having collected their medals after the whistle, the Nerazzurri will now set off on an open-top bus tour as their celebrations continue.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballSerie AInterTorino
Related Articles
Under pressure Juventus and Milan face off in fight for second place
Female refereeing team to take charge of Serie A game for first time
Inter put back parade and Torino game to create Sunday title party
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Manchester City facing Forest with heavyweight clashes to come in Italy
Updated
Clinical Bournemouth beat Brighton in entertaining clash to move into top half
Arsenal survive fightback from Spurs to win thrilling North London derby
10-man Bologna rescue point as Udinese lose ground in relegation battle
Updated
Former Chelsea and Spurs manager Villas-Boas elected FC Porto president
Iwobi overtakes Chelsea legend Mikel on Premier League’s all-time appearance chart
EXCLUSIVE: Jeremie Boga discusses his season with Nice, his playing style & winning AFCON
Dyche 'very proud' of 'fantastic' players as Everton secure Premier League survival
Alonso admits Bayer Leverkusen's late heroics are 'hard to explain'
Most Read
'There will be fire': Furious Salah fuels flames of touchline spat with Klopp
Football Tracker: Manchester City facing Forest with heavyweight clashes to come in Italy
Nadal kick-starts swansong with stunning win over De Minaur at Madrid Open
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings