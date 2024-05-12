Homecoming hero Perez fires former LaLiga champs Deportivo to promotion

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Homecoming hero Perez fires former LaLiga champs Deportivo to promotion

Homecoming hero Perez fires former LaLiga champs Deportivo to promotion

Perez is in his third spell with Deportivo La Coruna
Perez is in his third spell with Deportivo La CorunaAFP
Lucas Perez (35) fired boyhood club Deportivo La Coruna back into Spain's second division with a 1-0 win over Barcelona B on Sunday.

The former Arsenal striker paid half of his own transfer fee to return to his beloved Depor in January 2023 and helped the Galician side gain promotion with two games to spare at a jubilant Riazor stadium.

Depor won LaLiga in 2000 and reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2004 before a steep decline. They dropped out of LaLiga in 2018 and then down to the third tier in 2020.

Deportivo are going up
Deportivo are going upFlashcore

Perez, playing for top-flight side Cadiz last season, decided to pay around half of his 1 million euro transfer fee to rejoin his Depor for a third spell at the club. The striker scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in his last 15 matches to help Depor gain promotion.

After plying his trade in Ukraine and Greece, Perez earned a dream move to Depor in 2015. Arsenal signed him for 20 million euros in 2016, but he rejoined the Galician club on loan the following season.

Journeyman Perez played for West Ham United, Alaves and Elche before joining Cadiz in 2022.

Mentions
FootballPerez LucasDep. La CorunaLaLigaLaLiga2
Related Articles
Five-star Bayer Leverkusen bash 10-man Bochum to continue record-breaking run
Outgoing manager Tuchel skips goodbye from fans after final Bayern home game
Late leveller spares Juventus' blushes against rock-bottom Salernitana
Show more
Football
Juventus must grow as a team to overcome slump, says Allegri after Salernitana setback
Football Tracker: Atalanta beat Roma in big Serie A clash, Clermont relegated to Ligue 2
Updated
Lyon continue surge towards European places and relegate Clermont with narrow win
Deadly De Ketelaere fires Atalanta to vital win over top-five rivals Roma
Arsenal's Havertz to become 'biggest Spurs fan' in hope of title twist
First-half Trossard goal enough for Arsenal to edge past Manchester United
Most Read
Tabilo claims dominant win over Djokovic in huge upset at the Italian Open
Football Tracker: Atalanta beat Roma in big Serie A clash, Clermont relegated to Ligue 2
Derby Week: Through titles, history and class warfare, the Battle of Copenhagen renews
Nadal eyes French Open bid despite early Rome exit at hands of Hurkacz

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings