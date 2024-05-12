Homecoming hero Perez fires former LaLiga champs Deportivo to promotion

Perez is in his third spell with Deportivo La Coruna

Lucas Perez (35) fired boyhood club Deportivo La Coruna back into Spain's second division with a 1-0 win over Barcelona B on Sunday.

The former Arsenal striker paid half of his own transfer fee to return to his beloved Depor in January 2023 and helped the Galician side gain promotion with two games to spare at a jubilant Riazor stadium.

Depor won LaLiga in 2000 and reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2004 before a steep decline. They dropped out of LaLiga in 2018 and then down to the third tier in 2020.

Deportivo are going up Flashcore

Perez, playing for top-flight side Cadiz last season, decided to pay around half of his 1 million euro transfer fee to rejoin his Depor for a third spell at the club. The striker scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in his last 15 matches to help Depor gain promotion.

After plying his trade in Ukraine and Greece, Perez earned a dream move to Depor in 2015. Arsenal signed him for 20 million euros in 2016, but he rejoined the Galician club on loan the following season.

Journeyman Perez played for West Ham United, Alaves and Elche before joining Cadiz in 2022.