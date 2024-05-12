Outgoing manager Tuchel skips goodbye from fans after final Bayern home game

Thomas Tuchel during the post-match press conference
Departing Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel opted on Sunday to quietly slip into the changing rooms instead of joining his players to celebrate the final home match of the season with the fans after the Bavarians beat VfL Wolfsburg 2-0.

Tuchel will be leaving at the end of the season - a year earlier than his contract ends - following a disappointing campaign with no silverware.

The win came four days after Bayern's Champions League semi-final exit to Real Madrid confirmed their first season without a trophy in over a decade.

"These are the moments for the players," he said when asked why he did not join his squad who went in front of the Bayern ultras after the game.

"I don't want to be in the spotlight there. That's for the team. I know that the cameras are there.

"I prefer to go in (to the changing rooms). It is about the team. The fans are there for the team. They need to be celebrated," he told a press conference.

There has been little to celebrate for Tuchel in his 14 months in charge, with Bayern having managed to win only the Bundesliga title last season after Borussia Dortmund slipped up on the final matchday.

He said he did not yet know what he would take away from his time at Bayern.

"Last home game and what remains I don't really know," he said. "It will take some time to see what is left.

"It is a privilege to coach at this level. I came to win as many titles as possible. We did not succeed in that."

