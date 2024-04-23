Inter put back parade and Torino game to create Sunday title party

Inter fans are celebrating the team's 20th title
Inter fans are celebrating the team's 20th title
Inter Milan said on Tuesday that they have pushed back their title celebration and their next Serie A game and both would now be on Sunday.

Inter clinched their 20th Scudetto with a 2-1 victory over AC Milan on Monday.

They had originally planned to celebrate with an open-top bus parade to the cathedral square on Tuesday, but because the forecast was for rain and cold weather, postponed the party to Sunday.

The club's next game, at home to Torino, was scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but the club announced that as part of their rejigged plan, it would be played at 12:30 CET on Sunday.

"The party will move to the streets of Milano (after the match)," the club said.

"An open-top bus carrying the champions of Italy will depart from San Siro and follow a route through the city before reaching Piazza Duomo. The team will greet the fans as part of a big Nerazzurri celebration."

Serie A released a statement saying they had moved the game at the request of the Milan city government.

