Luton miss huge chance to move out of bottom three with Everton draw

Luton miss huge chance to move out of bottom three with Everton draw

Luton Town drew level on points with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest after earning a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Everton under Kenilworth Road’s Friday night lights, leaving Sean Dyche’s visitors without a win in 10 Premier League (PL) away matches.

Everton’s impressive recent home form leaves them in the luxurious position of having little left to play for across the final three matchdays, but the same can’t be said for Luton, who started the game with purpose.

Both sides had early penalty shouts waved away by Tim Robinson and his colleagues in the VAR room, but the visitors soon started to find their groove.

Thomas Kaminski was forced into a reflex save to keep out Teden Mengi’s botched clearance, and the same defender’s actions were called into question just moments later as he hauled down Jarrad Branthwaite in the area, leading those in Stockley Park to this time urge Robinson to point to the spot.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores a penalty to give Everton the lead AFP

Dominic Calvert-Lewin planted his penalty down the middle for a fourth strike in his last five appearances, but that only served to inspire Luton.

Any reservations about beating a defence that had kept a clean sheet in each of their last three matches weren’t in the mind of Elijah Adebayo, who brought down Albert Sambi Lokonga’s cross-field ball and beat Ashley Young all ends up to smash it beyond Jordan Pickford.

That restoration of parity on the half-hour mark wasn’t part of Sean Dyche’s game plan, and Carlton Morris went close on two occasions for the hosts as HT approached.

Elijah Adebayo shoots to score Luton's first goal AFP

Rob Edwards made sure that his side rode that wave of momentum after the restart, and they repeatedly had the Kenilworth Road faithful on their feet as they searched courageously for their second.

Most of the danger came from the wide areas, particularly through Alfie Doughty, whose crosses appeared destined to find a Luton head sooner or later.

Instead, Kaminski showed lightning reflexes to keep out Calvert-Lewin’s close-range header at the other end, with the Hatters reduced to long-range efforts.

Match stats Opta by Stats Perform

With neither side short on potency in attack, it was no surprise that there was a frantic final 10 minutes, but some strong defensive displays ensured the second half remained goalless and the spoils were shared.

While three points would have provided a serious boost to Luton’s hopes of extending their stay in the PL beyond their maiden season, they do at least go equal on 26 points with Forest, who travel to already-relegated Sheffield United on Saturday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Albert Sambi Lokonga (Luton Town)

Catch up on the match summary with Flashscore