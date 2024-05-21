Team of the Week: Goals galore as Mateta bags three but Sorloth scores four

It doesn't get much better than scoring four against Real Madrid

Each week, Flashscore's editors scour the world's best leagues to find the stand-out performers from the previous weekend's action.

Using our internal rating system, we then put those players into a hypothetical XI. Here is our latest Team of the Week:

Our latest TOTW Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad) 8.7

Real Sociedad beat Betis 2-0 on the road on Sunday to confirm a Europa League spot for next season. Absolutely key to their win was goalkeeper Alex Remiro who kept out nine shots on target to maintain a clean sheet as well as saving a penalty in the second half.

With an Expected Goals (xG) score of 1.91-0.44 in favour of the hosts from Seville, it was truly the Man of the Match performance from Remiro that won the crucial game for La Real.

Defence

Thilo Kehrer (Monaco) 8.5

Monaco finished off a strong season in style with a 4-0 win at home to Nantes, and German centre-back Thilo Kehrer was one of their standout players in their win.

He made it 2-0 10 minutes in with a diving header from a free-kick and then impressed at the other end for the remainder of the match, making four tackles, five interceptions and dominating in the air.

Jarell Quansah (Liverpool) 8.5

It's been a season to remember for Liverpool youngster Jarell Quansah and he ended it with one of his best performances yet in Jurgen Klopp's farewell match.

He dominated the majority of duels he got into at the back and scored his second goal in two games to show new boss Arne Slot that he has a lot to offer.

Riccardo Calafiroi (Bologna) 9.3

Being 3-0 up after 53 minutes and then drawing 3-3 is not exactly a defender's dream game but we had to include Bologna's Riccardo Calafirori in our team due to his brace against Juventus in Monday's blockbuster ending to the Serie A round.

The 22-year-old has had an impressive season for Thiago Motta's side after being purchased from Basel for just four million euros. He notched his first and second goals of the league campaign in the six-goal thriller.

Calafiori celebrates after scoring his first goal against Juventus AFP

Midfield

Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) 9.1

One of the standout moments of what turned out to be a somewhat anti-climactic final weekend of the Premier League season came courtesy of Chelsea's Moises Caicedo.

The midfielder scored his first goal for the club in stunning fashion against Bournemouth, intercepting a clearance from the opposition goalkeeper on the halfway line and producing the perfect strike. That alone earns him a place in our team of the week, but he had an excellent game on the whole too.

Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC) 9.6

In a clash of Canadian rivals in MLS on Saturday, Toronto FC demolished CF Montreal 5-1 thanks largely to a hat-trick from Italian star Federico Bernardeschi. Remember him? The Toronto fans surely do.

The former Juventus man has already notched six goals and five assists in the league after just 13 matches played, prompting many to ponder: might he have left Europe a little too soon? At 30, it's certainly not too late for Bernardeschi to return to the biggest stage, no disrespect to MLS!

Phil Foden (Manchester City) 9.3

Premier League Player of the Season Phil Foden showed exactly why he'd been given that award as he sealed Manchester City's fourth league title in a row.

It took him under two minutes to open the scoring with an unstoppable strike from just outside the box and he then made it 2-0 with the coolest of finishes from just inside. He went on to make five key passes to finish what has been an incredible campaign for him in fitting fashion.

Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim) 9.9

With 15 goals from 30 matches, it's safe to say Croatian Andrey Kramaric had a stellar season for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and he capped off the league season in some style at the weekend.

Trailing the mighty Bayern Munich 2-0 after six minutes and then 2-1 at half-time, Kramaric scored three in the second half to turn the match around completely to seal an incredible 4-2 win for Hoffenheim. That certainly sent the home fans into the summer smiling.

Kramaric's season stats for 2023/24 Opta by StatsPerform, AFP

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) 9.3

When he's on song, there are few better players to watch in the Premier League than Eberechi Eze and the Crystal Palace talisman was in peak form on the weekend as his side crushed Aston Villa 5-0 in the final match of the season.

Two goals and an assist earned Eze a 9.3 rating to round off what was a strong campaign for him and a particularly brilliant last couple of months. He ended the season with an average match rating of 7.6, up from 7.1 in 2022/23.

Attack

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) 9.8

Jean-Phillippe Mateta has been reborn under new manager Oliver Glasner, becoming one of the Premier League's most lethal strikers in the closing stages of the season.

The Crystal Palace man ended his campaign by bagging a hat-trick and getting an assist in the 5-0 win over Aston Villa and now has 13 goals in his last 13 matches.

Alexander Sorloth (Villarreal) 9.6

At half-time in Sunday's clash with LaLiga champions Real Madrid, Villarreal were 4-1 down. Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth had squeezed one in between the Los Blancos' onslaught. You'd have forgiven the Yellow Submarine for giving up from there, but Sorloth had other ideas.

Netting a hat-trick of goals in less than 10 second-half minutes, Sorloth not only turned the match around in incredible fashion but jumped to the top of the LaLiga scoring charts, too. His four goals leave him in pole to secure the coveted Pichichi trophy. It's been an indifferent season for Villarreal, the same can't be said of Sorloth.