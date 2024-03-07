Bologna's Champions League credentials face Inter test as Roma look to continue run

AFP
It seems more a matter of when, not if, Inter Milan will win the Serie A title, but behind them, the race for Champions League qualification is hotting up and Bologna's credentials will be tested when they host the league leaders on Saturday.

Inter's nine-match winning streak combined with a drop in form for Juventus has allowed them to open up a 15-point gap at the top, but Bologna's six consecutive victories have put them right back in contention for fourth spot.

Bologna began the season at a steady pace, drawing six of their opening 10, before becoming the surprise of the season as they marched up the table, but a run of four games without a win saw them drop to eighth.

Many assumed that was the end of their European hopes, but their recent resurgence in form means the dream is still very much alive as they took back fourth place.

Atalanta had been one of their main rivals for fourth, but Bologna defeated them 2-1 last weekend to leave them five points adrift in sixth.

Inter have lost just two games from 37 in all competitions this season, and one of those came at home to Bologna in the Coppa Italia, and when Bologna went to the San Siro in the league in October, they came away with a 2-2 draw.

Combine those results with the fact that Bologna have not lost a game at home since their opening-day defeat to AC Milan, and it would appear that Thiago Motta's side have every chance of giving Inter a real test.

Both sides are in great form
Flashscore

Motta was a member of Inter's treble-winning side in 2010, and now as Bologna manager, he has already put paid to any treble hopes they may have had this season, but another loss for Inter would hardly damage their Scudetto chances.

Simone Inzaghi may also have one eye on his side's Champions League last 16 tie with Atletico Madrid next week, when they travel to Spain with a 1-0 lead from the first leg, and Inter advancing, would also be good news for Bologna.

Two European leagues will receive an additional place in next season's competition, and Italy currently lead the rankings meaning fifth place this season could be enough for a Champions League place.

Full standings
Flashscore

AS Roma currently hold the fifth spot, thanks to their considerable improvement since Daniele De Rossi replaced Jose Mourinho. In his seven league games since taking charge, Roma have won six and their only loss came against Inter.

Roma are four points behind Bologna, and they are at Fiorentina on Sunday.

Juventus host Atalanta on Sunday, and with one win in six games, their title ambitions look all but over. They now need to worry about holding second spot with AC Milan one point behind, who welcome relegation-battling Empoli on Sunday.

Napoli still have ground to make up if they want a Champions League place next season, the defending champions are seventh on 43 points.

Their third manager this season, Francesco Calzona, looks capable of turning things around after he followed up a 6-1 thumping of Sassuolo with a 2-1 win over Juventus and his side host Torino on Friday.

Full round of fixtures
Flashscore

Follow Serie A on Flashscore.

