Clinical Bournemouth beat Brighton in entertaining clash to move into top half

Bournemouth set a new club record for most points in a single Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion, moving onto 48 for the season and jumping into the top half in the process.

Neither side are playing for anything in the grand scheme of the top and bottom of the table, but with a record league points total still available for the Cherries, they were never likely to be on the beach.

That much was evident from the get-go, and the hosts’ early pressure eventually told inside 15 minutes when Brighton failed to clear Lewis Cook’s corner and Marcos Senesi reacted quickest to head home from a matter of yards.

The hero almost became the villain shortly after though, as Facundo Buonanotte turned him inside out with a delicate nutmeg, only to see his near post effort saved by Mark Travers.

Key match stats Flashscore

Just as easily as Brighton could’ve been level, Bournemouth could’ve been out of sight when Alex Scott cut the ball back for the onrushing Enes Unal, but the striker incredibly dragged his effort wide from 12-yards despite being afforded the freedom of the Vitality Stadium.

Justin Kluivert arguably missed an even better chance within seconds of the restart as he angled in off the left looking destined to finish off a free-flowing team move, but his effort only rippled the side of Bart Verbruggen’s goal.

That was only a temporary reprieve for the Seagulls though, who soon found themselves two down when Unal rose highest at the far post to steer home Dango Ouattara’s delivery.

It took Roberto De Zerbi’s side until the 70th minute to work a meaningful sighting of goal, and even when they did - which was somewhat symptomatic of their afternoon - Julio Enciso lashed wide from the edge of the area.

The diminutive Paraguayan was Brighton’s main attacking spark, and after striking the league's goal of the season last year, he very nearly earned a nominee for this campaign’s award when he curled a sumptuous right-footed effort inches wide of the post.

It was perhaps of little surprise to see the Cherries hanging on a little given they’ve only kept three clean sheets in 16 games in the league.

They managed to add to that record today at least, and also add a third goal through Kluivert, sealing a victory which meant they equalled their top-flight record of six consecutive home games without defeat, set between May and October 2018 under Eddie Howe.

A top-half finish is now a very real possibility for Bournemouth, but perhaps not so much for Brighton, who now trail the Cherries by four points, with their six-match winless run hindering their European hopes.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Enes Unal (Bournemouth)

