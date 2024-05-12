St. Pauli secure promotion and return to the Bundesliga after 13 years

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. 2. Bundesliga
  4. St. Pauli secure promotion and return to the Bundesliga after 13 years

St. Pauli secure promotion and return to the Bundesliga after 13 years

Fans run onto the pitch after St. Pauli secured promotion
Fans run onto the pitch after St. Pauli secured promotionReuters
Second-division club St. Pauli clinched promotion to the Bundesliga on Sunday, 13 years after their last top-division appearance, with a 3-1 win over Osnabruck.

The Hamburg club, who managed for the first time in their history to finish higher in the table than their bitter cross-city rivals Hamburg SV, won their sixth promotion to the Bundesliga.

With one game left in the season, St. Pauli are in top spot on 66 points, one ahead of second-placed Holstein Kiel and six ahead of Fortuna Duesseldorf in third.

Hamburg SV missed out on promotion once more, sitting in fourth place.

The top two clubs win automatic promotion while the club finishing in third go into a promotion/relegation playoff match with the Bundesliga club finishing 16th.

The top five in 2. Bundesliga
The top five in 2. BundesligaFlashscore

St. Pauli are known for having an alternative fan scene and left-wing supporter base as well as for their social projects in the community, their support for refugees and minorities and their projects such as installing beehives in their stadium roof to raise environmental awareness.

Mentions
Football2. BundesligaBundesligaSt. PauliHamburgerVfL OsnabruckDusseldorfHolstein Kiel
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: A Hamburg epic, Serie A classic & crucial Catalan derby
Terzic fuming after Borussia Dortmund suffer 'deserved' defeat at Mainz
Relegation-threatened Mainz blow Dortmund away to boost survival hopes
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Arsenal stay in title race with tense win against Manchester United
Updated
First-half Trossard goal enough for Arsenal to edge past Manchester United
Youngsters impress as Bayern Munich see off Wolfsburg to reclaim second place
Last-gasp Atletico edge Celta Vigo to close in on Champions League qualification
West Brom and Southampton level after Championship playoff first leg
Norwich and Leeds play out stalemate in Championship playoff first leg
Lazio down relegation-threatened Empoli to strengthen grip on European berth
European berth for Chelsea attainable, says returning captain Reece James
Postecoglou confident that Spurs can 'make a game of it' against Manchester City
Most Read
Derby Week: Through titles, history and class warfare, the Battle of Copenhagen renews
Football Tracker: Arsenal stay in title race with tense win against Manchester United
Nadal eyes French Open bid despite early Rome exit at hands of Hurkacz
Tabilo claims dominant win over Djokovic in huge upset at the Italian Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings