St. Pauli secure promotion and return to the Bundesliga after 13 years

Second-division club St. Pauli clinched promotion to the Bundesliga on Sunday, 13 years after their last top-division appearance, with a 3-1 win over Osnabruck.

The Hamburg club, who managed for the first time in their history to finish higher in the table than their bitter cross-city rivals Hamburg SV, won their sixth promotion to the Bundesliga.

With one game left in the season, St. Pauli are in top spot on 66 points, one ahead of second-placed Holstein Kiel and six ahead of Fortuna Duesseldorf in third.

Hamburg SV missed out on promotion once more, sitting in fourth place.

The top two clubs win automatic promotion while the club finishing in third go into a promotion/relegation playoff match with the Bundesliga club finishing 16th.

St. Pauli are known for having an alternative fan scene and left-wing supporter base as well as for their social projects in the community, their support for refugees and minorities and their projects such as installing beehives in their stadium roof to raise environmental awareness.