Relegation-threatened Mainz blow Dortmund away to boost survival hopes

Mainz stunned Borussia Dortmund with a 3-0 win at the Mewa Arena in the Bundesliga, extending their unbeaten run to eight games and crucially moving Die Nullfunfer above the relegation play-off place.

Dortmund made 10 changes after booking their place in the UEFA Champions League final in midweek, and it certainly told in the first half.

Nadiem Amiri rattled the crossbar with an early free-kick before three goals in 10 minutes remarkably put Mainz well ahead, with Leandro Barreiro tapping home his fourth goal this season to open the scoring after Silvan Widmer found him with a neat cutback.

Lee Jae-Sung then added a quick-fire brace, first capitalising on a horror pass out from Alexander Meyer before slotting in another cutback from the right-hand side.

Mateu Morey, who was having a nightmare defensively, came closest to pulling a goal back for Die Schwarzgelben, but his curling effort was well-saved by Robin Zentner, leaving the visitors three goals behind at the break.

Edin Terzic made three half-time changes, bringing on some of the regular cavalry in an attempt to claw back the deficit, and they thought they pulled one back seven minutes into the second half.

Youssoufa Moukoko barely had a sniff in the opening period, but tucked the ball away with a tidy finish, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Ultimately, Bo Henriksen’s Mainz had done the damage in the first half, and there was hardly any goalmouth action at either end in the latter stages as Dortmund failed to find an answer, abruptly ending their six-match winning streak at the Mewa Arena.

Still, they will finish in fifth place and look forward to Champions League football again next season, while it is clear their minds are on their upcoming final against Real Madrid.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lee Jae-Sung (Mainz)

