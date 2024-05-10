Dortmund coach Terzic demands side to improve towards end of season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Dortmund coach Terzic demands side to improve towards end of season

Dortmund coach Terzic demands side to improve towards end of season

Edin Terzic celebrates his side's win in Paris in midweek
Edin Terzic celebrates his side's win in Paris in midweekReuters
Borussia Dortmund will not go easy at Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga on Saturday as they look to maintain rhythm ahead of the Champions League final, coach Edin Terzic (41) said on Friday.

Dortmund are fifth in the Bundesliga with two games left, having already secured their Champions League participation next season.

They also face Real Madrid in the June 1st final of Europe's top club competition, following Tuesday's 2-0 aggregate win over Paris St Germain.

Terzic, however, is determined that his side maintain their intensity levels, even if he rotates his squad.

"Through this rotation we not only keep the team physically and emotionally fresh but we also give chances to other players," Terzic told a press conference.

"Our season just got a bit longer and we want to keep the rhythm up. It is about what we have built up in the past weeks and us wanting to still achieve something big, and that cannot happen with us shifting down a gear.

"We want to make these weeks the best weeks of the season," he added.

Current Bundesliga standings
Current Bundesliga standingsFlashscore

Mainz, who last season snatched a 2-2 draw in Dortmund on the very last matchday to deny the Ruhr valley club the league title, are now battling to avoid relegation.

For Terzic, however, it will not be a case of payback.

"They did spoil our summer last year. But they did it fair and square. They had a say last season and did it well. Totally fair and intensive," he said.

"Now we have the chance to have an influence (on their situation)." Mainz are in 16th place in the relegation playoff spot, five points ahead 17th-placed Cologne.

More importantly for Terzic, the game marks the start of a three-week preparation towards the Champions League final.

"We celebrated our qualification to the final on the night and now we have to deal with the situation pragmatically," he said.

"Now a new preparation starts for the Champions League final with these remaining two Bundesliga matches."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaDortmundMainz
Related Articles
Bayern start planning for new season with heartbreaking campaign almost over
Mind the 'Gap': Fullkrug has Dortmund dreaming of Champions League final
Borussia Dortmund 'will try everything' to keep Man Utd's Jadon Sancho
Show more
Football
Everton drop appeal against two-point deduction for financial breaches
'No speculation': Jurgen Klopp hushes rumours over Darwin Nunez's Liverpool future
Atalanta and Roma face off in battle for final Champions League spot
Newcastle manager Howe desperate to keep Isak and Guimaraes
Hernan Crespo ready to renew Harry Kewell rivalry in Asian Champions League final
Chelsea's Reece James in contention for Forest clash after missing five months
Editors' Picks: Huge football clashes around Europe, Ice Hockey World Championship begins
Man City have chance to squeeze Arsenal in Premier League title race with Fulham trip
Most Read
Bayer Leverkusen edge closer to Dublin as record unbeaten run looms
Bayer Leverkusen become first-ever European team to go 49 matches unbeaten
Wimbledon junior runner-up Nikola Bartunkova suspended for doping violation
Union Saint-Gilloise end 110-year wait for Belgian Cup success with win over Antwerp

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings