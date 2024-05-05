Borussia Dortmund 'will try everything' to keep Man Utd's Jadon Sancho

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Borussia Dortmund 'will try everything' to keep Man Utd's Jadon Sancho
Borussia Dortmund 'will try everything' to keep Man Utd's Jadon Sancho
Dortmund's English midfielder #10 Jadon Sancho (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish midfielder #08 Fabian Ruiz vie for the ball
Dortmund's English midfielder #10 Jadon Sancho (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish midfielder #08 Fabian Ruiz vie for the ballAFP
Borussia Dortmund "will try everything" to keep Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho (24) beyond the end of the season, sporting director Sebastian Kehl said on Sunday.

Sancho, who has a contract until 2026, returned to Dortmund on a six-month loan in January. He made his name at Dortmund before a big-money move to the Premier League in 2021.

The England international has had a difficult time at United and had only played three matches off the bench after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag earlier in the season.

After a slow start, Sancho has impressed in recent weeks and was outstanding in Dortmund's 1-0 Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Speaking with German news outlet Welt, Kehl said Sancho had "found his smile again here".

"(United) will have seen how well he's playing. Maybe they have their own ideas or want to sell him for a profit.

"Maybe he will also return to Manchester. These things could all happen in the future."

United paid a reported €85 million (£73 million) to sign Sancho from Dortmund in 2021 but the German club has said they would not be able to afford a similar fee.

Dortmund play at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday and can qualify for the Champions League final with a win or a draw.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaSancho JadonDortmundManchester United
Related Articles
'Big stage' Sancho back to his best in Champions League semi
Edin Terzic seeks Dortmund reaction in Champions League return against Atletico
In-form Jadon Sancho an injury doubt for Dortmund's clash with Frankfurt
Show more
Football
West Ham's Moyes says players must take responsibility after 5-0 thrashing
Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea take 'massive step' after stop-start season
Leverkusen thump Frankfurt for five to continue remarkable unbeaten season
Football Tracker: Roma and Juventus to face off in key battle for Champions League football
Updated
Liverpool survive late fightback as Tottenham's hopes of top four fade
Manchester United's Maguire expected to miss three weeks with muscle injury
Brighton dent Aston Villa's top four charge with deserved victory
Chelsea hammer West Ham to step up chase for European places
Hollywood star Will Ferrell reportedly invests in Championship club Leeds
Most Read
Welsh qualifier Jak Jones stuns Stuart Bingham to reach World Championship final
Football Tracker: Roma and Juventus to face off in key battle for Champions League football
Kyren Wilson dominates David Gilbert to reach World Championship final
Tennis Tracker: Iga Swiatek downs Aryna Sabalenka in epic to win first Madrid Open title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings