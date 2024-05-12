Lazio down relegation-threatened Empoli to strengthen grip on European berth

Igor Tudor equalled the best home start of any Lazio head coach in the post-war era - matching the records of Delio Rossi (2005) and Alfredo Monza (1958) - as a 2-0 victory over Empoli left the Croatian with wins from each of his first four home Serie A games in charge.

Tudor had brought the feel-good factor back to the Biancocelesti side after an encouraging start to his reign, bringing the Roman outfit into the periphery of the race for UEFA Champions League places.

The hosts looked for a fast start in the resplendent Italian sunshine against an Empoli team still looking to maintain their top-flight status for another season.

There was a tepid start here, with the Azzurri successfully containing Tudor’s men, yet they had more room for optimism when Simone Bastoni's speculative effort only just cleared the crossbar.

Lazio were gradually beginning to find their rhythm as the half wore on with some neat intricate passing, as Daichi Kamada threaded a precise through-ball into the path of Ciro Immobile, but Ardian Ismajli made a decisive challenge before the skipper could get a shot away.

Davide Nicola’s side continued to look lively on the break though, and Matteo Guendouzi was almost made to pay for a costly slip. This allowed Bastoni to pick out Matteo Cancellieri, who in turn played a cut-back to Francesco Caputo, whose effort was saved by Christos Mandas.

Lazio’s nerves were shredded further when another long-range strike, this time from Razvan Marin, but Tudor’s men struck first.

Patric ghosted in at the near post with an unorthodox poked finish from Mattia Zaccagni in the last kick of the first half.

Nicola’s charges still had their chances and sensed an opportunity to ruffle the feathers of their more illustrious opponents when Caputo rifled another attempt over the target from Giuseppe Pezzella’s pass.

With the game still very much in the balance, Tudor freshened up his midfield by introducing Matias Vecino in place of Guendouzi. The Uruguayan almost made an immediate impact with a surging run forward, but he fired wide with options to his left and right.

Vecino sealed the points with a cool close-range finish to add extra gloss to the scoreline late on.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

This Biancocelesti win keeps their slim Champions League qualification hopes alive, with the prospect of at least sealing a Europa League place for next season looking likely.

Tudor’s men remain seventh, while Empoli have now failed to score in each of their previous five Serie A away games and sit just two points clear of Udinese in the dreaded drop zone having played a game more than Fabio Cannavaro’s side.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Daichi Kamada (Lazio)

See all the match stats here.