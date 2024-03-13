Lazio's Maurizio Sarri resigns, Giovanni Martusciello named as new manager

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Lazio's Maurizio Sarri resigns, Giovanni Martusciello named as new manager
Lazio's Maurizio Sarri resigns, Giovanni Martusciello named as new manager
Updated
Maurizio Sarri leaves Lazio ninth in Serie A
Maurizio Sarri leaves Lazio ninth in Serie A
Reuters
Maurizio Sarri (65) has resigned from his role as Lazio coach and assistant coach Giovanni Martusciello (52) has been nominated to lead the team, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

"Lazio announces that Maurizio Sarri has handed in his resignation as head coach of the first team," the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The club would like to thank the coach for his achievements and for the work he has done, wishing him the best of luck in his professional and personal life.

"At the same time, the club communicates that it has decided to entrust Giovanni Martusciello with the technical leadership."

Sarri had handed his resignation to the club's management on Tuesday, the Italian media reported.

Lazio's current position in Serie A
Flashscore

Lazio, who on Monday suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Udinese, are ninth in the Serie A standings with 40 points from 28 games.

They lost five of their last six games across all competitions.

Former Chelsea and Napoli manager Sarri took over Lazio in June 2021 from Simone Inzaghi, who left to sign with Inter Milan.

The club last Thursday dismissed media reports saying Lazio considered sacking Sarri after their 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the result that saw them out of the competition, stressing that his contract was expiring in 2025.

Martusciello was previously Sarri's assistant at Empoli and Juventus. He took over Empoli for his only previous head coach role in 2016-17 from Marco Giampaolo, after Sarri had left to coach Napoli.

Empoli were relegated on the final match day, seeing Martusciello part ways with the club. He was then appointed as technical coach at Inter Milan.

Martusciello will make his debut when Lazio travel to lowly Frosinone on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballSerie ALazioEmpoli
Related Articles
Maurizio Sarri reportedly hands in resignation at Lazio following bad run of results
How Maduka Okoye's star turn helped Udinese record victory over Lazio
Lazio lose third consecutive Serie A match as Udinese come away from Rome with a win
Show more
Football
Arsenal's dramatic shootout victory over Porto can fuel Premier League title bid
Anderson Lopes volley takes 10-man Marinos into Asian Champions League semis
Spanish police arrest six over robberies of LaLiga footballers' homes
Ramsey in Wales' Euro 2024 play-off squad despite lack of game time
Bayer Leverkusen forward Boniface nears return after injury
Brazil's Vinicius Junior uses football to stimulate young Brazilian minds
Xavi hits back at Barcelona critics after impressive knockout win over Napoli
Mikel Arteta hails 'magic night' as Arsenal hold their nerve to reach quarter-finals
Porto coach Sergio Conceicao claims Mikel Arteta insulted his family
Most Read
Arsenal move into Champions League quarter-finals after edging Porto on penalties
Al Hilal seal Asian Champions League semi-final spot and set world record for wins
Champions League last 16 to feature seeded draw in next season's revamp
'Feels like I never left': Simona Halep returns to court in Miami

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings