Bayern's tough Bundesliga season continues with emphatic defeat to high-flying Stuttgart

Stuttgart closed the gap on Bayern in second
Stuttgart closed the gap on Bayern in secondAFP
Jeong Woo-yeong and Silas netted late goals to clinch a 3-1 win and give VfB Stuttgart their first victory at home against Bayern Munich since 2007, keeping alive hopes of finishing second in the Bundesliga table ahead of the Bavarians.

With UEFA Champions League qualification secure, a victory for Stuttgart would see them move within two points of Der Rekordmeister in second.

And the hosts got off to the perfect start when Leonidas Stergiou broke the deadlock midway through the first half, dinking a first-time finish over an onrushing Manuel Neuer.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

However, the jovial mood at the MHP Arena darkened slightly when referee Tobias Welz pointed to the spot after Bayern man Serge Gnabry was brought down in the penalty area by Waldemar Anton.

Despite a lengthy VAR check, Harry Kane kept his cool from 12 yards, stroking home in typical fashion to level things up.

Kane celebrates his 36th league goal of the season
Kane celebrates his 36th league goal of the seasonAFP

Kane remained influential in the second half, this time as a creator, with the Englishman’s pin-point pass playing Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting through on goal. Unfortunately for Bayern, the veteran striker lacked the composure to convert, dragging his strike wide of the post.

At the opposite end, Deniz Undav went close, with his drilled effort saved by Neuer.

The Bayern shot-stopper’s resilience didn’t deter Stuttgart from pushing for a winner, which eventually came seven minutes from time. Arriving late at the back post, Jeong was picked out by fellow substitute Silas’ cross.

The provider would soon turn goalscorer, when Silas capped off a deserved victory for the UCL qualifiers deep into added time.

Silas finished the game off
Silas finished the game offAFP

The triumph means Sebastian Hoeneß’s men have now lost just one of their previous 20 home matches, while Bayern will now have to pick themselves up ahead of Wednesday’s UCL semi-final second leg against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jeong Woo-yeong (VfB Stuttgart)

Check out the match summary here

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBayern MunichVfB Stuttgart
