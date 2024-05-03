Bayern Munich to make changes for Stuttgart game ahead of Real Madrid return leg

Bayern Munich travel to VfB Stuttgart this weekend and are ready to rotate their side with the Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid to come four days later, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

The league title has been secured by Bayer Leverkusen, and with the Bundesliga's top five clubs guaranteed Champions League football next season, Saturday's clash between Bayern in second and third-placed Stuttgart is not crucial.

"We'll give a few players the chance to pick up some rhythm," Tuchel told a press conference.

"Of course, we will also take a few players out and allow ourselves to adapt the rhythm to Wednesday. But that doesn't relieve us of our responsibility, that those who play have to fight and show grit there."

Bayern drew 2-2 at home to Real on Tuesday, a game Matthijs de Ligt missed due to injury, and the Dutch defender will also sit out the trip to Stuttgart in the hope of making the return game in Madrid.

"Matthijs de Ligt won't be in the squad. The plan is that he returns to training on Sunday, then we've got three days," Tuchel said.

"Jamal Musiala won't be in the squad tomorrow. Same procedure there. Dayot Upamecano will try and train today, so we'll see."

Leroy Sane scored in the draw with Real, after missing the last four league games through injury. The winger has played three Champions League games in that time, and will be in the squad for Stuttgart.

"You always try to have a connection to the players. Leroy's been training with pain for seven or eight weeks, but is always available," Tuchel said.

"He has a high threshold. He deserves the utmost respect there. He's a bit short there at the moment because he can't train properly. He is in training today and is coming to Stuttgart."

Bayern have 69 points, five ahead of Stuttgart with three games remaining.

FootballBundesligade Ligt MatthijsSane LeroyMusiala JamalUpamecano DayotVfB StuttgartBayern Munich
