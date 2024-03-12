How Maduka Okoye's star turn helped Udinese record victory over Lazio

Maduka Okoye celebrates with his teammates after the win

Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye (24) was outstanding as Udinese recorded their second win of the year on Monday night in a 2-1 win over Lazio to help them move away from the Serie A relegation zone.

He made six saves, one standing save and one punch to lift Udinese out of the danger zone and into a 'more comfortable' mid-table position.

The Nigerian also had 20 passes and two successful long balls to help Udinese snatch all three points in a five-minute surge during the second half.

Okoye's performance against Udinese Profimedia, Opta by StatsPerform

Lorenzo Lucca opened the scoring for Udinese, with Lazio quickly responding through an own goal by Lautaro Giannetti.

However, Oier Zarraga restored Udinese's lead shortly after, securing a crucial win for his team.

Serie A hails Maduka

Serie A has showered praises on Maduka for his impressive performance on Monday.

The league body reacted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, “Another great performance by Maduka Okoye.”

Okoye has made 11 appearances in the league for Udinese this season.