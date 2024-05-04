Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola tips England for Euro success

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola tips England for Euro success
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola tips England for Euro success
England made it to the Euro 2020 final
England made it to the Euro 2020 finalReuters
England can win this year's European Championship and put an end to their series of near misses in major competitions, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (53) has said.

Under Gareth Southgate, England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup, as well as making it to the Euro 2020 final, where they lost to Italy.

Guardiola said England's performances mirrored Manchester City's showings in the Champions League, which they won for the first time last season after years of close misses.

England's recent form
England's recent formFlashscore

"The national team? Really good. But it's not just the talent of the strikers, it's the whole package, the whole group. Gareth knows perfectly what he has to do," Guardiola told reporters ahead of his side's Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"I have the feeling, everyone has the feeling, that the England national team, in the last events, the World Cup and European Championships, they made steps. They are on the verge, they are really close. They lost a final and got to a semi-final.

"When you arrive at these stages every two years, it's going to happen. It's quite similar to us - we were close and, in the end, we lifted it. Just believe it. If they believe it they can do it, believe it and they can do it."

England are grouped with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia at Euro 2024 in Germany, which begins on June 14.

Mentions
FootballEuroEnglandManchester City
Related Articles
Dazzling Phil Foden puts pressure on Gareth Southgate to find England role
OPINION: Bellingham or Foden? It's not the same as Gerrard and Lampard
Euro 2024 team guide: Every nation hunting for international glory
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Arsenal host Bournemouth as blockbuster Saturday gets underway
Updated
Ange Postecoglou admits Tottenham squad needs changes in summer
Luton miss huge chance to move out of bottom three with Everton draw
Nine-man Athletic Club continue Champions League qualification bid with victory over Getafe
Data-driven Manager of the Month: Carlo Ancelotti - How he overcame Manchester City
UEFA agree to increase squad size from 23 to 26 players for Euro 2024
Edin Terzic says Dortmund can rest players against Augsburg after PSG win
Hack the Weekend: Fulham, Bochum and Alaves all have enough to pull off a surprise
Mauricio Pochettino wants end to 'stupid rumours' over Chelsea future
Most Read
O'Sullivan claims some referees have it in for him after Crucible defeat
O'Sullivan casts doubt over UK appearances as he eyes big-money offers
Nine-man Athletic Club continue Champions League qualification bid with victory over Getafe
Data-driven Manager of the Month: Carlo Ancelotti - How he overcame Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings