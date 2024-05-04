Liverpool questions becoming a drag for Feyenoord's Arne Slot

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Liverpool questions becoming a drag for Feyenoord's Arne Slot
Liverpool questions becoming a drag for Feyenoord's Arne Slot
Slot is set to be the next Liverpool manager
Slot is set to be the next Liverpool managerReuters
Questions about his imminent appointment as Liverpool manager are becoming a drag for Dutchman Arne Slot as he prepares to lead Feyenoord through the final weeks of the season.

He will celebrate his 100th match in charge of the Dutch side on Sunday but his pre-match press conference was again dominated by his impending move to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

"For the 25th time, I really can't answer it," he said.

"There is nothing official yet and I am sitting here with a Feyenoord emblem on my chest, so the intention is for this press conference to be about Feyenoord, but I think you will try (and ask about Liverpool) anyway," he quipped.

"I still have the confidence that things will turn out well, but I really can't give any further answers," was the only concession he made to questions about moving to the Premier League.

"If this continues, this will be an unpleasant press conference," Slot said. "I just think it's appropriate to give all the answers to these questions at the end of the season, because I'm still busy with Feyenoord here and Liverpool are also still busy with their season."

Asked whether he should be congratulated on being offered one of the most sought after managerial jobs in football, Slot said; "You can always congratulate me, but it is most appropriate to do so at the end of the season when it is really official."

Slot was asked to confirm reports he had visited England during the week.

"I was in Italy with my daughter, otherwise I wouldn't have such a nice tan," he said.

Slot has spent three season at Feyenoord, winning the Dutch league last season and they are heading for second place in this campaign.

"We have made incredible progress. When I started here, we received 5.5 million euros for our striker and we were able to invest just about that amount," he said.

"Now we are going into the Champions League for the second season in a row and the money is a lot more."

Mentions
FootballSlot ArneKlopp JurgenFeyenoordLiverpool
Related Articles
Feyenoord and Liverpool reportedly reach verbal agreement over Arne Slot
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool target Arne Slot in line for 'best job in world'
What Liverpool fans can expect from 'football maniac' Arne Slot
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Arsenal in front against Bournemouth, Ipswich nearing Prem return
Updated
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says Roma will be hungry after Leverkusen loss
Ange Postecoglou admits Tottenham squad needs changes in summer
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola tips England for Euro success
Luton miss huge chance to move out of bottom three with Everton draw
Nine-man Athletic Club continue Champions League qualification bid with victory over Getafe
Data-driven Manager of the Month: Carlo Ancelotti - How he overcame Manchester City
UEFA agree to increase squad size from 23 to 26 players for Euro 2024
Edin Terzic says Dortmund can rest players against Augsburg after PSG win
Most Read
O'Sullivan claims some referees have it in for him after Crucible defeat
O'Sullivan casts doubt over UK appearances as he eyes big-money offers
Nine-man Athletic Club continue Champions League qualification bid with victory over Getafe
Kyren Wilson seizes control against David Gilbert in World Championship semi-final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings