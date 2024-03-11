Lazio lose third consecutive Serie A match as Udinese come away from Rome with a win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Lazio lose third consecutive Serie A match as Udinese come away from Rome with a win
Lazio lose third consecutive Serie A match as Udinese come away from Rome with a win
Lorenzo Lucca celebrates scoring the opening goal for Udinese
Lorenzo Lucca celebrates scoring the opening goal for Udinese
Profimedia
Relegation-threatened Udinese boosted their hopes of spending a 41st season in the top flight of Italian football, following a 2-1 away day success over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

Seeking to avoid losing a hat-trick of matches at the Stadio Olimpico for the first time since September 2009, Lazio flew out of the traps, as Mattia Zaccagni’s curling effort from outside of the area beat Maduka Okoye, but not the woodwork.

Luis Alberto then fired a fearsome strike only inches past the near post as Maurizio Sarri’s side dominated an attacking opening quarter-hour.

Lazio should have then broken the deadlock prior to the half-hour mark, however, Zaccagni inexplicably sent Felipe Anderson’s delicious delivery into the danger zone high into the stands, despite only being a matter of millimetres in front of goal.

Perched in a precarious position above the bottom three, Udinese eventually called a spectating Ivan Provedel into action with half time on the horizon, as Sandi Lovric, Hassane Kamara and Lautaro Giannetti all saw efforts well-saved by the Lazio shot-stopper within a matter of minutes.

Key match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

Udinese came into the game unbeaten in their last three away meetings with Lazio, and the visitors did not need long to sensationally silence the Stadio Olimpico immediately after the restart, as Lorenzo Lucca instinctively stuck out a long leg to send Kamara’s cross-shot beyond Provedel.

Annoyingly, Gabriele Cioffi’s side’s lead lasted less than two minutes as Giannetti inadvertently sent Zaccagni’s cross past his own goalkeeper.

Udinese ultimately completed an incredible six-minute spell in front of goal as Oier Zarraga calmly side-footed the ball past Provedel at his near post.

Okoye came to the Bianconeri’s rescue not long after as he produced a brilliant double save to stop Manuel Lazzari’s one-on-one effort before returning to his feet to block the rebound from second-half substitute Gustav Isaksen.

Amid Nehuen Perez missed the chance to seal all three points, as he planted a header wide, the Argentine was then sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card but time had run out for the hosts to take advantage of the extra man as Udinese registered their first victory in four matches, and in turn, relieve the heat on the under-pressure Cioffi.

Meanwhile, Lazio have now ended up on the losing side in five of their last six matches across all competitions.

Full Serie A standings
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Hassane Kamara (Udinese)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballSerie ALazioUdinese
Related Articles
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United and Lazio to struggle, Brest favourites against Lens
Daniele De Rossi's perfect Roma start faces Inter Milan challenge
Roma start new chapter without Jose Mourinho against Verona
Show more
Football
Winless Almeria strike late to draw against Sevilla in thrilling LaLiga encounter
Cole Palmer the star yet again as resurgent Chelsea beat Newcastle United
Barcelona will face a better Napoli side than in the first leg, says Calzona
Premier League clubs to prioritise new financial system, confirms league
Rodri continues to extend incredible unbeaten streak with Manchester City
Arteta 'amazed' Arsenal lead Liverpool and Manchester City in title race
Barcelona face biggest game of the season against Napoli, says Xavi
EXCLUSIVE: Ze Roberto on Brazil's new direction & Bayer Leverkusen's success
Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations hero Haller to miss next two friendlies
Most Read
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United and Lazio to struggle, Brest favourites against Lens
How the Premier League title race stands with 10 games to play
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool robbed of penalty in thrilling draw with Man City
Sinner and Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents to make fourth round, Rublev loses

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings