Lazio lose third consecutive Serie A match as Udinese come away from Rome with a win

Relegation-threatened Udinese boosted their hopes of spending a 41st season in the top flight of Italian football, following a 2-1 away day success over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

Seeking to avoid losing a hat-trick of matches at the Stadio Olimpico for the first time since September 2009, Lazio flew out of the traps, as Mattia Zaccagni’s curling effort from outside of the area beat Maduka Okoye, but not the woodwork.

Luis Alberto then fired a fearsome strike only inches past the near post as Maurizio Sarri’s side dominated an attacking opening quarter-hour.

Lazio should have then broken the deadlock prior to the half-hour mark, however, Zaccagni inexplicably sent Felipe Anderson’s delicious delivery into the danger zone high into the stands, despite only being a matter of millimetres in front of goal.

Perched in a precarious position above the bottom three, Udinese eventually called a spectating Ivan Provedel into action with half time on the horizon, as Sandi Lovric, Hassane Kamara and Lautaro Giannetti all saw efforts well-saved by the Lazio shot-stopper within a matter of minutes.

Udinese came into the game unbeaten in their last three away meetings with Lazio, and the visitors did not need long to sensationally silence the Stadio Olimpico immediately after the restart, as Lorenzo Lucca instinctively stuck out a long leg to send Kamara’s cross-shot beyond Provedel.

Annoyingly, Gabriele Cioffi’s side’s lead lasted less than two minutes as Giannetti inadvertently sent Zaccagni’s cross past his own goalkeeper.

Udinese ultimately completed an incredible six-minute spell in front of goal as Oier Zarraga calmly side-footed the ball past Provedel at his near post.

Okoye came to the Bianconeri’s rescue not long after as he produced a brilliant double save to stop Manuel Lazzari’s one-on-one effort before returning to his feet to block the rebound from second-half substitute Gustav Isaksen.

Amid Nehuen Perez missed the chance to seal all three points, as he planted a header wide, the Argentine was then sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card but time had run out for the hosts to take advantage of the extra man as Udinese registered their first victory in four matches, and in turn, relieve the heat on the under-pressure Cioffi.

Meanwhile, Lazio have now ended up on the losing side in five of their last six matches across all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Hassane Kamara (Udinese)

