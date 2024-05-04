Ange Postecoglou admits Tottenham squad needs changes in summer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Ange Postecoglou admits Tottenham squad needs changes in summer
Ange Postecoglou admits Tottenham squad needs changes in summer
Spurs have suffered back-to-back defeats in the past week to rivals Arsenal and Chelsea
Spurs have suffered back-to-back defeats in the past week to rivals Arsenal and ChelseaReuters
Tottenham Hotspur's squad needs a reset as the Premier League club looks to move into a "whole different direction", manager Ange Postecoglou (58) said.

Since taking charge of Spurs last year, Postecoglou has attempted to implement an attacking style of play at the club, with the squad witnessing a significant amount of upheaval within their ranks to allow for this shift in philosophy.

The club has brought in a number of new players, while some long-serving players like Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier have departed.

Spurs began the season in promising fashion, but back-to-back defeats in the past week to rivals Arsenal and Chelsea have derailed their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League and have laid bare some of the gaps that still exist in the squad.

Asked about the club's personnel, Postecoglou told reporters: "We need change. Change has to happen."

Tottenham's recent form
Tottenham's recent formFlashscore

The Australian, speaking ahead of Spurs' trip to Liverpool, said it was impossible for the club to make alterations to their style without some degree of change to the squad.

"We're pivoting to a whole different direction, expecting the same people are going to be on that," added Postecoglou.

"It's just not going to happen. We've had two windows and we've had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we've still got a long way to go, that's what I'm talking about.

"We can't be there yet because it's impossible to say you're going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey... whether it's Liverpool or Arsenal, by the time they win the competition or have success, the team's almost unrecognisable."

Tottenham, who are fifth in the standings, travel to face third-placed Liverpool in a league clash on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenham
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Jurrien Timber ready for Arsenal return after lengthy absence
Fantasy Premier League: Into the final sprint as the season nears an end
Losing streak hurts but tough times will help Spurs grow, says Ange Postecoglou
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Arsenal in front against Bournemouth, Ipswich nearing Prem return
Updated
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says Roma will be hungry after Leverkusen loss
Liverpool questions becoming a drag for Feyenoord's Arne Slot
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola tips England for Euro success
Luton miss huge chance to move out of bottom three with Everton draw
Nine-man Athletic Club continue Champions League qualification bid with victory over Getafe
Data-driven Manager of the Month: Carlo Ancelotti - How he overcame Manchester City
UEFA agree to increase squad size from 23 to 26 players for Euro 2024
Edin Terzic says Dortmund can rest players against Augsburg after PSG win
Most Read
O'Sullivan claims some referees have it in for him after Crucible defeat
O'Sullivan casts doubt over UK appearances as he eyes big-money offers
Nine-man Athletic Club continue Champions League qualification bid with victory over Getafe
Kyren Wilson seizes control against David Gilbert in World Championship semi-final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings