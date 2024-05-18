Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino feared he would be sacked after Wolves loss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino feared he would be sacked after Wolves loss

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino feared he would be sacked after Wolves loss

Chelsea's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino AFP
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino (52) has revealed he feared the sack after an embarrassing 4-2 defeat against Wolves earlier this season.

Pochettino's side were booed off and the Argentine was subjected to calls for his dismissal from furious fans after the shock loss at Stamford Bridge in February.

Chelsea's seventh defeat in 14 Premier League games left them 11th in the table, with Pochettino's first season in charge teetering on the brink of disaster.

Wolves looked fitter and more committed than Chelsea despite more than £1 billion being invested in new signings by chairman Todd Boehly's consortium over the previous two years.

It was Pochettino's lowest moment in his troubled Chelsea reign and the former Tottenham boss conceded it was concerned about his job security at the time.

Chelsea's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton WanderersAFP

Asked if he had ever believed he was about to be dismissed, the 52-year-old replied: "I think after Wolves.

"Remember what happened after also," he added, a reference to a tweet from Chelsea defender Thiago Silva's wife Bella that appeared to call for his dismissal.

"It was a tough moment that defeat at home. In this moment, when you are a coaching staff you feel the loneliness."

Pochettino led Chelsea to the League Cup final, where they were beaten by Liverpool, and the FA Cup semi-finals, which ended in defeat against Manchester City.

But it was Chelsea's spluttering Premier League form that put him under so much pressure.

"You feel like everyone is seeing you like you're guilty of something that you don't know," he said.

"We felt the loneliness. We were alone after the game, waiting. I think we spent two hours (in the stadium). That was the longest time after a game that we were there, looking between us in a very small room.

"We were more sad than thinking we would be sacked. It was an unfair situation. It was a situation we didn't deserve."

Pochettino admitted recently that it wouldn't be "the end of the world" if he was sacked, and even hinted he could quit rather than wait to discover his future once the season is over.

But Chelsea have rallied in recent weeks and go into their last game of the season against Bournemouth on Sunday needing a draw to qualify for Europe next season.

Aware of expectations at a club more used to winning the Premier League and Champions League, Pochettino insisted he would not be satisfied merely with guiding the club into Europe's secondary competition.

"It's not enough for us," he said. "We are not going to celebrate. We are not going to take a picture to celebrate being in fifth or sixth. It's not enough for the club."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeaguePochettino MauricioThiago SilvaChelseaWolves
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Pochettino braced for another emotional clash with Tottenham
Who's Missing: Man City without Ederson for Premier League final day
Chelsea aiming to finish season on a high, and in Europe, says Pochettino
Show more
Football
Style to Spurs snub: Five things to know about future Anfield boss Arne Slot
Martin Odegaard admits Arsenal must not get 'too emotional' on final day
Mohamed Elneny to leave Arsenal after eight-year spell at club
Manchester City eye Premier League history while Arsenal dare to dream
The 10 matches that defined Jurgen Klopp's time as Liverpool manager
Southampton on their way to Wembley after play-off win over West Brom
Fiorentina and Napoli keep European hopes alive with thrilling four-goal draw
Marta in celebration mode after Brazil given hosting rights of 2027 Women's World Cup
Villa boss Unai Emery dreams of conquering Europe after top four finish
Most Read
Massimiliano Allegri sacked by Juventus days after winning Coppa Italia
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again with Rahm second
Tennis Tracker: Jarry sets up Rome final against Zverev after seeing off Paul
Novak Djokovic takes Geneva wildcard to halt alarming dip in form

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings