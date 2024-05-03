Losing streak hurts but tough times will help Spurs grow, says Ange Postecoglou

Spurs have lost their last three in a row
Spurs have lost their last three in a rowReuters
Losing two London derbies in a week has been a difficult experience for Tottenham Hotspur's players but experiencing such losses is a necessary part of building towards success, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday.

Fifth-placed Spurs have lost their last three Premier League matches, including to Arsenal on Sunday and at Chelsea on Thursday, falling seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa who have played an extra game.

"I'm sure (the players) are hurt. But it's also a part of the process," Postecoglou told reporters ahead of visiting third-placed Liverpool on Sunday.

"You need to feel the pain and to understand. The intensity is always there when playing for this football club.

"If you really want to build for success you need to go through tough times. You don't go out and try to manufacture them... but you have to go through them."

Postecoglou said he was not surprised by the difficulty Spurs, who finished eighth last season, have faced as they sought to get back into the Champions League.

"It's part of the nature of change. Change is difficult, relentless... it doesn't leave you a lot of leeway to feel comfortable," he said.

The manager said Sunday's match was another opportunity to strengthen the club for the future.

"It's about how you grow... you need to go through these times to learn more about yourself," added.

