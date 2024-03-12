Maurizio Sarri reportedly hands in resignation at Lazio following bad run of results

Following defeat to Udinese on Monday, Maurizio Sarri (65) has decided to leave his post as head coach at Lazio. His place could be taken by Tommaso Rocchi (46).

The Tuscan coach decided to make this decision, which he has already communicated to the team, after Lazio's home defeat to Udinese, which followed elimination in the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich last week.

At this point, while waiting for the official announcement, it remains to be seen whether club president Claudio Lotito will decide to reject the resignation (which is unlikely) or if, instead, he will accept and turn the page immediately by choosing the next coach at least until the end of the season.

The new man in charge could be Tommaso Rocchi, a former idol of the Curva Nord and current coach of the youth team.

Lazio in the standings
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballRocchi TommasoLazioSerie A
