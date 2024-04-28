Brest secure European football as they edge Rennes in nine-goal Breton derby

Stade Brestois 29 secured UEFA European football next season by beating Rennes in a nine-goal thriller, ending a 10-match winless head-to-head run spanning 37 years in the process.

At such a crucial point in the season, it was no surprise to see both sides, who are aiming for UEFA European football next season, come out fighting in another brilliant chapter of the Breton Derby.

After some silky build-up play, the hosts struck the first blow in the fourth minute when Arnaud Kalimuendo’s fired in clinically from inside the penalty area.

Perhaps boosted by goals in consecutive league games, Kalimuendo then sniffed out his second just five minutes later, by slotting home after Marco Bizot’s questionable save.

In a thrilling back-and-forth spectacle, the visitors struck back almost immediately when Steve Mounie turned in Romain Del Castillo’s whipped cross at the second attempt.

It’s been an impressive campaign for Brest, and they showed their intensity once again in their search for a leveller.

It was Rennes’ Benjamin Bourigeaud who should have added to the first-half goals however, but he fired wide after being played through on goal - a relief to the visitors who had found their footing in the game.

Brest always looked like they would find a way back into the contest, and so it proved just three minutes into the second period when Warmed Omari clumsily netted an own goal when attempting to clear a cross.

The Pirates then completed the turnaround, with Martin Satriano plundering Brest’s third through a wonderful diving header which smashed the net.

Not content with simply taking the lead, the visitors then struck again through Mahdi Camara’s volley from 20 yards - a strike which initially looked like it had sealed the points.

The drama wasn’t over yet however, and it was pure ‘theatre’ from Rennes defender Arthur Theate, who struck a 25-yard piledriver into the bottom corner to give his side hope.

With their tails now fully up, the hosts were relentless in their search for an equaliser, and Martin Terrier thought he’d given his side a share of the points late on when he poked in Bourigeaud’s free-kick.

In a memorable game, Brest broke their hosts’ hearts in the final seconds when Lilian Brassier’s header sent the away fans into raptures for a history-making victory that sees them move a step closer to UEFA Champions League qualification.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Steve Mounie (Brest)

See all the match stats here.