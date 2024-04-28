Saka says Arsenal learned lessons to tough out derby win at Spurs

AFP
Bukayo Saka said Arsenal had learned lessons from last season's Premier League collapse as they held off a stirring Tottenham fightback to beat their bitter London rivals 3-2 on Sunday.

The league leaders were in cruise control at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at half-time after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's own goal was followed by goals for Saka and Kai Havertz.

But Spurs produced a stirring second-half response, given a helping hand by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, who chipped straight to Cristian Romero in the 64th minute.

Son Heung-min made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 87th minute but Arsenal held on despite a nervy final few moments.

"The last 20 minutes wasn't nice, but it was worth it," England forward Saka told Sky Sports.

"We know it is a big derby and they don't want to lose 3-0 at home. Momentum shifted their way but I am proud of the boys - we managed to get the three points.

"We needed to be calm and everything was frantic. We showed our level heads at the end and I am proud of everyone, it was a nice moment - we know what it means to the fans."

Saka said Arsenal, who led the way for most of last season before faltering badly in the final weeks, had toughened up.

"We showed that today," he said. "Maybe last season that could have ended in a draw and we showed we have the experience."

The victory lifts Mikel Arteta's to 80 points with three games to play.

Manchester City, aiming for an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight title, are four points behind Arsenal but have two games in hand.

