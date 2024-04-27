Tottenham boss Postecoglou not motivated by disrupting Arsenal's title bid

  4. Tottenham boss Postecoglou not motivated by disrupting Arsenal's title bid
Ange Postecoglou isn't worried about Arsenal
Ange Postecoglou isn't worried about ArsenalReuters
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou (58) is focused on his team's progress, not motivated by damaging Arsenal's Premier League title challenge, the coach said ahead of Sunday's north London derby.

If the hosts defeat Arsenal, who lead in the standings by one point over Manchester City, they can prevent the Gunners opening up a four-point lead at the top. City face Nottingham Forest on Sunday with a game in hand.

Fifth-placed Spurs are eying a top-four finish. They have enjoyed a two-week break since their heavy 4-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

"Not in terms of that as a motivation," Postecoglou said when asked if he would like to dent Arsenal's title hopes.

"I understand the importance of winning against your traditional rival. I never believe your motivation should revolve around the demise of somebody else.

"Your motivation should be about yourself. We can win on Sunday, but it doesn't mean we are title contenders this year. I want to win because I want us to progress. I want us to be in a position fighting for the title.

"If that's your kind of measure, always peering over the back fence to see what your neighbour's building, you could both have the worst houses in the street because everyone else is building beautiful places and you're looking over the back fence."

Spurs have 60 points with six games remaining, having played two games fewer than fourth-placed Aston Villa, who have 66 points. After Arsenal, they visit Chelsea and Liverpool in the league.

Recent North London derbies
Recent North London derbiesFlashscore
Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenhamArsenal
