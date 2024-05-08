Malaysian FA urges players to hire bodyguards after acid attack

Selangor's Faisal Halim ended up in hospital on Sunday

Malaysia's football federation suggested on Wednesday that the country's players should hire bodyguards following a series of attacks on first division players.

Three players have been injured in different circumstances in just one week.

The latest involved former Malaysian international midfielder Safiq Rahim, who had his car window smashed by attackers on Tuesday while inside his vehicle.

Johor DT, Rahim's club, reinforced the security of its squad after the incident.

The most serious case occurred on Sunday with Faisal Halim, a winger for Selangor FC. He was left in a critical condition after being hit by acid in a shopping centre.

National team player Akhyar Rashid was injured in a robbery outside his home in the eastern state of Terengganu last week.

Wave of attacks

The Terengganu police said that the attacks are unrelated, but are still under investigation. Violence against athletes in Malaysia is rare.

Safiq, who was not injured, revealed on his Instagram that two men on a motorbike approached his car with a hammer and smashed his rear windscreen.

"I didn't expect that I would be attacked near the JDT training centre. We need to be vigilant," he said.

Football Federation Malaysia president Hamidin Mohd Amin called on players to take additional security measures, such as hiring personal bodyguards.

"While not all players can afford to hire bodyguards, it is a sensible idea, especially for famous players who may attract unwanted attention," he told the Malaysian newspaper New Straits Times.

