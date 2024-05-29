Former Italy international Leonardo Bonucci announces end of playing career

Leonardo Bonucci played for Fenerbahce this season
Leonardo Bonucci played for Fenerbahce this seasonFenerbahce
Leonardo Bonucci (37) played his last game of professional football on Sunday when he failed to help Fenerbahce become Turkish champions. Capped by Italy on 121 occasions, Bonucci has called time on his illustrious career

It is official, Bonucci has hung up his boots and released a short video on social media to mark the occasion.

He said goodbye to the pitch in Turkey, where he moved in January to represent Fenerbahce. He played 13 games for the Istanbul club.

It was, incidentally, one of just two non-Italian clubs he represented in his career. The other was Union Berlin, with whom he started this season.

A graduate of Inter Milan, he failed to find a place in the Nerazzurri first team and after spells at Treviso, Pisa, Genoa and Bari he caught the eye of Juventus.

In Turin, where he arrived in 2010, he formed a fearsome duo with Giorgio Chiellini that helped the Old Lady win nine championships, five Italian Cups and five Super Cups. Their 12-year association was interrupted by a brief move to AC Milan in 2017/18.

An Italian international on 121 occasions, Bonucci played in two World Cups (2010 and 2014) and three European Championships (2012, 2016 and 2020). He was an integral part of the Azzurri side that conquered Wembley and won the covid-delayed Euros in 2021.

Mentions
FootballBonucci LeonardoFenerbahce
Football
