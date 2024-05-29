Bayern Munich announce the appointment of Vincent Kompany on three-year deal

Bayern Munich have announced the appointment of Vincent Kompany (38), who has left Burnley to take over at the German club on a three-year deal.

Since deciding to part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season. Bayern have had a turbulent time searching for a replacement with Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick all turning them down.

Crystal Palace then rejected an approach for Oliver Glasner, a reunion with Hansi Flick was ruled out and Tuchel decided against staying following talk of a U-turn from the club.

That led them to make a move for Burnley's Kompany, and he has now officially been appointed.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of Bayern. It is a great honour to be able to work for this club – Bayern is an institution in international football," he said.

"As a coach, you have to stand for who you are as person: I love having the ball, being creative – and we also have to be aggressive on the pitch and courageous. I am now looking forward to the very elementary things: working with the players, forming a team. If the base is there, success will come.”

"We all at the club agree that Vincent Kompany is the right coach for FC Bayern and are very much looking forward to working with him," added Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

It's very much a surprise appointment given the fact that Kompany wasn't able to save Burnley from Premier League relegation this season and never came close to doing so.

He did impress with them in the Championship last season though, leading them to the title and introducing an attractive brand of football to the club.

"We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent's ambition to explore new opportunities," Burnley said in a statement.

"We wish only the best for Vincent and would like to put on record our appreciation for his dedication every single day he was a part of this football club."

Before his time in Lancashire, the Manchester City legend managed Anderlecht for two seasons in which the club finished fourth and third in the Belgian league.