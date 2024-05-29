Olympiacos edge Fiorentina in extra time to win Europa Conference League final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa Conference League
  4. Olympiacos edge Fiorentina in extra time to win Europa Conference League final

Olympiacos edge Fiorentina in extra time to win Europa Conference League final

Updated
Olympiacos players celebrate after the final whistle
Olympiacos players celebrate after the final whistleProfimedia
Olympiacos won their maiden European trophy - and sealed Greece’s very first club-level continental triumph - right at the death, as they inflicted Fiorentina’s second consecutive UEFA Europa Conference League final defeat in Athens, sending their red and white-clad supporters partying into the night with a 1-0 extra-time victory.

Both sides made early thrusts for a vital opener from almost the first whistle, as Daniel Podence cut inside and forced a smart save from Filippo Terracciano, before Nikola Milenkovic poked home following a corner routine, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Fiorentina went on to have the better of the opening half, as Giacomo Bonaventura - who scored in last year’s Conference League final - saw a weak effort easily held by Konstantinos Tzolakis after the ball fell kindly to him in the box. And he was again denied by the goalkeeper soon after when attempting a delicate chip.

Olympiacos' Santiago Hezze (left) jumps for the ball with Fiorentina's Christian Kouame
Olympiacos' Santiago Hezze (left) jumps for the ball with Fiorentina's Christian KouameProfimedia

La Viola also kept Conference League top scorer Ayoub El Kaabi quiet in the first half, as a poor touch from the striker denied him a clear strike on goal.

Overall, Olympiacos would have been relieved at the 0-0 half-time scoreline, and they continued to play conservatively after the interval.

It proved effective to an extent, as Fiorentina’s next chance came on 65’, with Milenkovic heading wide from a corner. Christian Kouame, who won the AFCON title with the Ivory Coast in February, was then handed a golden opportunity to open the scoring, but his miskick was parried away by Tzolakis.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

With the score still level, Olympiacos grew in confidence in the latter stages, and almost stole victory in their home country, as Vicente Iborra flicked a header just wide from substitute Andre Horta’s free-kick.

Still, the teams could not be separated after normal time, but the Greeks continued their momentum into the extended period, as substitute and ex-Fiorentina striker Stevan Jovetic saw his fierce strike tipped past the post by Terracciano.

Olympiacos striker Ayoub El Kaabi heads the ball next to Fiorentina defender Lucas Martinez Quarta
Olympiacos striker Ayoub El Kaabi heads the ball next to Fiorentina defender Lucas Martinez QuartaAFP

La Viola continued to probe, and two substitutes combined in the second period of extra time, as Antonin Barak nicely set up Jonathan Ikone, but his effort could only find the palms of Tzolakis.

Olympiacos began to sense that this might be their night after that save, and with one cathartic, bursting run forward, Santiago Hezze crossed for El Kaabi to head home his 33rd goal this season to complete a Greek odyssey for the ages and gift his team their first-ever European trophy, as Fiorentina suffered heartbreak in the final once again.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballOlympiacos PiraeusFiorentinaEuropa Conference LeagueEl Kaabi AyoubMilenkovic NikolaTerracciano FilippoBonaventura GiacomoPodence DanielTzolakis KonstantinosHorta AndreIborra VicenteKouame ChristianBarak AntoninHezze SantiagoIkone JonathanJovetic Stevan
Related Articles
The incredible rise of Ayoub El Kaabi: The Casablanca carpenter turned Olympiacos hero
Manager Mendilibar says Olympiacos will treat Conference final like every other game
Fiorentina to use bitterness of 2023 defeat in Conference final, says Vincenzo Italiano
Show more
Football
Olympiacos win Conference League final to claim first-ever European trophy
Updated
Outgoing Dortmund legend Reus wants to leave club with major trophy
Former Italy international Leonardo Bonucci announces end of playing career
EXCLUSIVE: Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha on his failed Bayern move & Euro 2024 hopes
Bayern Munich announce the appointment of Vincent Kompany on three-year deal
Updated
The Netherlands announce their final 26-man squad for Euro 2024
The Curtain Falls: Andre Ayew's omission from Ghana squad signals end of an era
Barcelona officially announce Hansi Flick as new head coach until 2026
Updated
Enes Unal makes Bournemouth move permanent, signing a four-year deal
Most Read
The Netherlands announce their final 26-man squad for Euro 2024
Olympiacos edge Fiorentina in extra time to win Europa Conference League final
Bayern Munich announce the appointment of Vincent Kompany on three-year deal
Barcelona officially announce Hansi Flick as new head coach until 2026

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings