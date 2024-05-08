Bidding opens for Lionel Messi napkin that defined football great's career

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bidding opens for Lionel Messi napkin that defined football great's career
Bidding opens for Lionel Messi napkin that defined football great's career
The napkin, written on by Barcelona's Sporting Director at that time Carles Rexach promising a contract to secure 13-year-old Lionel Messi
The napkin, written on by Barcelona's Sporting Director at that time Carles Rexach promising a contract to secure 13-year-old Lionel MessiReuters
Bidding began on Wednesday for a napkin on which soccer club Barcelona penned a promise to sign a then 13-year-old Lionel Messi (36) - who went on to become one of the game's greatest players - with early bids reaching almost $300,000.

The napkin was signed in December 2000 when Carles Rexach, then Barcelona's sporting director, agreed with agent Horacio Gaggioli to recruit the Argentine teenager who went on to become the club's all-time top scorer.

Bidding for the document, described by auction house Bonhams as "blue ink on a standard Spanish waxy napkin," was at 220,000 pounds ($274,824.00) shortly after the sale opened, according to the auctioneer's website.

The online sale closes on May 17th and has a guide price of between 300,000 and 500,000 pounds.

"It was never legally binding, but emotionally it represents the deep link or the beginning of the deep link, that Messi had with Barcelona," said Bonhams Chief Marketing Officer Marc Sands.

Messi helped Barcelona win 35 titles, making a record 782 appearances and scoring 674 goals. Messi left Barcelona in 2021 and now plays for Inter Miami.

"If you love football, you'll know all about Lionel Messi and you will know that he defined football for generations. If you want a slice of that action, this is the thing to get,” Sands said.

Mentions
FootballMessi LionelBarcelonaInter Miami
Related Articles
Age won't determine when I retire, says Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez combine to help Miami hit New York for six
Lionel Messi double keeps Inter Miami on top in MLS Eastern Conference
Show more
Football
Wembley awaits as Real Madrid set to play their 18th Champions League final
Joselu brace sends Real Madrid into Champions League final after dramatic win against Bayern
Updated
Beltran fires Viola into second-straight Conference League final after seeing off Brugge
Championship play-off preview: Four clubs battle for Premier League spot
A Maracana mystery: Is Brazil no longer the land of football?
Malaysian FA urges players to hire bodyguards after acid attack
Derby Week: Through titles, history and class warfare, the Battle of Copenhagen renews
EXCLUSIVE: Pep Munoz on coaching Grimaldo at Barcelona and working in China
Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel tells players to find their inner child at Bernabeu
Most Read
Joselu brace sends Real Madrid into Champions League final after dramatic win against Bayern
Everything you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League semi-finals
Hummels heads Borussia Dortmund past PSG and into the Champions League final
Marco Reus and Mats Hummels 'close the circle' with Champions League final return

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings